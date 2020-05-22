Variety Streaming Room to Host HBO ‘Avenue 5’ Screening and Q&A – Variety

“Avenue 5” stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Entrance, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Chook, Lenora Crichlow, Ethan Phillips and collection creator Armando Iannucci will take part in an unique Q&A interview moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider following a screening of an episode from the collection on June four within the Variety Streaming Room offered by HBO.

“Avenue 5,” from “Veep” creator Iannucci, is an HBO comedy set 40 years into the longer term when touring the photo voltaic system is not a sci-fi fantasy, however relatively a booming, multibillion-dollar enterprise. Laurie portrays Ryan Clark, the assured and suave captain of “Avenue 5” — an area cruise ship with luxurious facilities like gourmand buffets, a spa, an remark deck and yoga lessons. Because the collection begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey round Saturn is underway and its methods are optimum. However when the ship all of a sudden encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and discover a approach to cope with sudden occasions onboard — although they might or will not be outfitted for the duty.

