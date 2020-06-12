Variety Streaming Room to Host HBO ‘Watchmen’ Q&A – Variety

“Watchmen” stars Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Sensible, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau and Jovan Adepo be a part of creatives Damon Lindelof, Nicole Kassell and Stephen Williams will take part in an unique Q&A interview moderated by Variety’s Adam B. Differ. The dialog will embody clips from a number of the most pivotal scenes from the season on June 22 within the Variety Streaming Room offered by HBO.

The “Watchmen” solid and inventive workforce reunite to talk about their experiences engaged on the restricted sequence that premiered in October 2019. Set in an alternate historical past the place masked vigilantes are handled as outlaws, “Watchmen” embraces the nostalgia of the unique groundbreaking graphic novel of the identical identify, whereas making an attempt to break new floor of its personal.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span non-public screenings of upcoming initiatives in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with trade thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the free digital screening and dialog right here: 123.com/hbowatchmen