Variety Streaming Room to Host Virtual Screening and Q&A With Martin Freeman & Paul Andrew Williams of BritBox’s ‘A Confession’ – Variety

The Variety Streaming Room will host an unique screening introduced by BritBox of the primary episode of upcoming chilling true crime drama collection “A Confession,” adopted by a Q&A with star Martin Freeman and director Paul Andrew Williams on Might 6 at four p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

BritBox is the primary streaming platform to companion with the Variety Streaming Room.

Freeman, who starred in “The Hobbit” and extra not too long ago, “Black Panther” and “Sherlock,” performs Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher, the police officer who begins to piece collectively Sian O’Callaghan’s final actions earlier than she disappeared after an evening out with buddies. Believing Sian should still be alive and being held someplace in opposition to her will, Fulcher initiates an pressing full-scale search operation which leaves him on the crux of a life-changing selection between following police protocol and catching a killer. “A Confession” is directed by Paul Andrew Williams (“Broadchurch”), who will take part within the Q&A following the screening, and is written by Jeff Pope (“Philomena”).

Soumya Sriraman, president and CEO of BritBox, will even take part within the digital dialog.

“’A Confession’ is an exhilarating thriller, primarily based on a real story, that retains you captivated from the second it begins to the bitter finish, it’s a collection not to be missed,” stated Sriraman.

“Variety is happy to share content material from streaming companies, together with attention-grabbing and provocative interviews with expertise and creators resembling this unique first-look of BritBox’s collection, ‘A Confession,’” stated Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group writer and chief income officer.

BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, providing the biggest assortment of British tv in North America, options unique premieres, iconic drama and comedy favorites, life-style, information, present affairs, and daytime dramas — most obtainable inside 24 hours after their U.Ok. premiere.

BritBox is offered for $6.99 monthly — after an introductory free trial interval — on Roku, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android gadgets, AirPlay, Chromecast, and on-line. BritBox can also be obtainable on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported gadgets.