Variety to Fete Ted Sarandos With Vanguard Award at Mipcom

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content material officer, shall be honored with Variety’s Vanguard Award at the annual Mipcom worldwide content material gross sales convention set for Oct. 12-15 in Cannes.

The Vanguard Award acknowledges people and firms which have made a major contribution to the worldwide enterprise of leisure. Sarandos will obtain the kudo and participate in a Q&A with Variety enterprise editor Cynthia Littleton that shall be made out there nearly to registered Mipcom attendees at 4:45 p.m. GMT/10:45 a.m. ET on Oct. 12.

“Variety is honored to add Sarandos and Netflix to our checklist of Vanguard Award recipients. No firm has accomplished extra to broaden the scope of the content material enterprise around the globe than Netflix,” stated Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety group writer and chief income officer. “Below Ted Sarandos’ management, Netflix has been an innovator and a frontrunner in reshaping the content material market for the 21st century. They usually have prospered by backing a powerful and numerous array of artistic expertise.”

This 12 months’s Mipcom gathering shall be a mixture of in-person occasions at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes and digital displays in gentle of social distancing measures required by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarandos has steered Netflix’s content material operations since 2000. He led the corporate’s transfer into unique manufacturing in 2013 and he was promoted earlier this month to the put up of co-CEO alongside Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings.

Previous recipients of Variety’s Vanguard Award embody former HBO chairman-CEO Richard Plepler, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” creator/government producer RuPaul Charles and Marion Edwards, former president of worldwide for 20th Century Fox Tv Distribution.