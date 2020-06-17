General News

Variety to Host ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Screening and Q&A – Variety

June 17, 2020
1 Min Read

Samantha Bee will be a part of Variety’s Kate Aurthur for an unique Q&A interview and screening of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on June 30 at 5 p.m. PT / eight p.m. ET in within the Variety Streaming Room introduced by TBS.

The digital dialog will embrace a screening of the pilot “Pandemic Video Diaries.”

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span personal screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the free digital screening and dialog right here:

