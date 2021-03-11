General News

Variety to Host Panel on the Post-Pandemic Future of Entertainment

March 11, 2021
1 Min Read

Variety will host a panel on the post-pandemic future of the leisure business on March 23 in the Variety Streaming Room offered by EY.

Katrina Cukaj, Lead of Advertising, Inventive, & Community Partnerships, WarnerMedia Advert Gross sales; Mark Gathen, VP Content material Acquisition, Cox Communications; Devin Griffin, EVP and GM, BET Plus; John Harrison, Americas Media & Entertainment Sector Chief, EY; and Vikki Neil, EVP and GM, Discovery Digital Studios, will talk about how the media business has met the challenges of the pandemic head-on, accelerating their timetables to launch and strengthen streaming companies. The dialog, moderated by Elaine Low, Senior TV Author, Variety, will ask if this resiliency and progressive company spirit will proceed as society emerges from the pandemic. What’s going to the new regular appear to be for the leisure business?

To hitch these media leaders as they talk about their path ahead throughout this main transformation of the business, register right here.

