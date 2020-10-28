General News

Variety to Host Q&A with ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Cast and Creators

October 28, 2020
1 Min Read

“Bob’s Burgers” stars and creators Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will come collectively for a panel dialogue to have fun the present’s 2 hundredth episode within the Variety Streaming Room on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

The Q&A panel, moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider, will focus on collection highlights, collaborative efforts between the forged and creators and a take a look at the upcoming 2 hundredth episode.

The panel is in partnership with twentieth Tv and Fox Leisure.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span personal screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the free digital Q&A and dialog right here.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.