Variety to Host Q&A with ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Cast and Creators

“Bob’s Burgers” stars and creators Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy will come collectively for a panel dialogue to have fun the present’s 2 hundredth episode within the Variety Streaming Room on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

The Q&A panel, moderated by Variety’s Michael Schneider, will focus on collection highlights, collaborative efforts between the forged and creators and a take a look at the upcoming 2 hundredth episode.

The panel is in partnership with twentieth Tv and Fox Leisure.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span personal screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

