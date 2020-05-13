Variety to Host Screening and Q&A With AMC’s ‘Quiz’ Cast and Writer – Variety

The Variety Streaming Room will host an unique sequence premiere screening offered by AMC of the primary episode from upcoming sequence, Quiz, on Might 27 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Instantly following the present, Variety’s Michael Schneider will conduct a Q&A with stars Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) and Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) together with author/govt producer James Graham.

Quiz chronicles the notorious scandal of Charles Ingram, a contestant on the ITV quiz present “Who Needs to be a Millionaire?” Whereas his first night time on the present is a catastrophe, the second night time, the unsuspecting Charles Ingram, performed by Matthew Macfadyen, has a brand-new technique and efficiently strikes all the best way up the query ladder. Finally, an more and more suspicious manufacturing crew launches an investigation that leads them to an incriminating sample of coughs within the studio viewers. Charged with fraud and persecuted by the general public and press, Charles, his spouse Diana and the alleged cougher head to court docket. At first it appears the trial is a simple choice, however because the case for the protection will get underway, the jury learns there’s much more to the story than they notice.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span from personal screenings of upcoming tasks in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with trade thought leaders.

