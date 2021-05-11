Variety to Host Variety Upfronts Presented by LG Ads May 21

Variety announced it will host Variety Upfronts presented by LG Ads on May 21 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. LG Ads, OMD, Fox, Denny’s and Publicis Media executives join Variety’s NY Digital Editor Todd Spangler for an exclusive conversation entitled “Succeeding in Marketing to Connected TV Audiences” panel.

Panelists include Raghu Kodige, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, LG Ads; Ricardo Rivera, Group Digital Group Director and Sr Director PepsiCo, OMD USA; Audrey Steele, EVP Sales Research and Insights, Fox; Erik Jensen, VP Brand Engagement, Denny’s and Nicole Whitesel, EVP, Advanced TV and Client Success, Publicis Media. Speakers will discuss the latest strategies to reach audiences as viewers steer towards watching TV on internet-connected services and platforms. Connected TV gives advertisers an immense amount of real-time consumption data but what are the best ways to efficiently act on this audience analysis?

“Variety is thrilled to launch Variety Upfronts, presented by LG Ads as audience behavior changes so rapidly across the growing TV landscape,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Marketing Officer, Variety. “The event will offer actionable strategies for advertisers and marketers to best target modern viewership, increasingly shifting to streaming and connected TV-viewing.”

“This is a watershed moment for advertising, with a confluence of world events and TV innovations resulting in this mass migration to streaming video. The world is now watching TV much differently compared to just a year ago; and the opportunity for brands to engage audiences in very creative, and highly targeted ways through addressable cross-screen ads, has never been so accessible. We are excited to play an important role in this movement” said Kodige, LG Ads.

