Variety Wins 20 Prizes for National Arts & Entertainment Journalism

Variety took house 20 high honors at Friday’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, together with the wins for greatest leisure web site, podcast host, greatest headline and for music and theater criticism.(*20*)

The digital ceremony was hosted by comic Alonzo Bodden. This 12 months’s Veritas Award for movie from the Los Angeles Press Membership went to Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”(*20*)

Variety was nominated for a document 99 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism awards. Organizers famous that whole submissions for the awards topped greater than 1,000 for the primary time.(*20*)

Variety‘s wins demonstrated the vary of protection provided by the worldwide leisure information supply over a turbulent 12 months.(*20*)

The music criticism victory went to deputy music editor Jem Aswad for “Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Punisher,’ ‘Grammy Salute to Prince.’” (*20*)

Aswad additionally gained for arts characteristic below 1,000 phrases for “What’s Subsequent for Lockdown Reside Music?” And Aswad shared a 3rd win with Shirley Halperin, govt editor of music, for enterprise performing arts characteristic for “Hiding in Plain Sight: Dr. Luke Is Again with Doja Cat’s Smash ‘Say So,’ However Did He Ever Actually Go Away?”(*20*)

Halperin nabbed a second trophy for persona profile below 2,500 phrases for “The Weeknd Supervisor Sal Slaiby Swears He’ll Be ‘The Best Immigrant’ Trump Ever Noticed.”(*20*)

Music author Chris Willman acquired the nod for humor writing for his deep dive into the burning musical query, “Justin Bieber’s ‘Yummy’ vs. the Ohio Specific’s ‘Yummy Yummy Yummy’: Whose Is Yummiest?” Willman additionally gained for persona profile, different arts personalities for “The Mother Additionally Rises: Phoebe Bridgers’ Mom, Jamie Bridgers, Finds Her Personal Voice Doing Various Comedy.”(*20*)

Brent Lang, govt editor of movie and media and New York bureau chief, pulled in a pair of trophies, one for movie characteristic (“May Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s ‘Simply Mercy’ Set a New Customary for Inclusion?”), the opposite for superstar characteristic, movie or TV associated, over 1,000 phrases (“Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on Reuniting for Netflix’s Expensive Oscar Hopeful ‘The Irishman’”).(*20*)

Malkin, who pens the “Simply for Variety” column and hosts the podcast of the identical title, was one other double winner. Along with successful podcast host for his superstar interviews on “The Huge Ticket” (which has been rebranded “Simply for Variety”), Malkin prevailed for persona profile, music and humanities, over 2,500 phrases for his revealing cowl story “Liza Minnelli on Oscars, Mother Judy Garland, Working With Fosse and Going to Rehab.”(*20*)

Elaine Low, senior TV enterprise author, and Angelique Jackson, movie and media reporter, earned the kudo for superstar information for their in-depth cowl story report “The Reckoning Over Illustration: Black Hollywood Speaks Out, However Is the Trade Listening?”(*20*)

Worldwide editor Manori Ravindran was acknowledged within the superstar information class for “U.Ok. Authorities Sidestepping Media Inquiry Round ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack’s Suicide.”(*20*)

Brian Steinberg, gained for enterprise writing on any platform for his deeply reported take a look at the altering panorama of community morning information applications in “Tough Morning: How TV’s A.M. Information Exhibits Are Grappling with Trump and Know-how.”(*20*)

Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent, gained for commentary for her column “What I Discovered Overlaying The Harvey Weinstein Trial.” (*20*)

Steven Gaydos, VP and govt editor of options, acquired the nod for greatest headline for his wordplay within the print version of a narrative about music in interval pics: “In One Period and Out the Different/Rating and music decisions for movies set in bygone days don’t all the time put a interval on it.”(*20*)

Chief movie critic Peter Debruge took the trophy for theater criticism for a number of works: Isabelle Huppert and Dimitris Papaioannou in Paris,’ ‘A Play Is a Poem,’ ‘The Night time Earlier than Broadway Went Darkish,’ ‘The Current.’ “(*20*)

Meg Zukin, former social media chief, was acknowledged for greatest journalistic use of social media for her work on the multimedia presentation “Energy of Younger Hollywood 2019.”(*20*)

Terry Flores, longtime senior editor, gained for comfortable information, movie/TV for “Brad Chook Shares His Basic Movie Picks as Visitor Curator on TCM’s ‘The Necessities’.”(*20*)

Kate Aurthur, editor-at-large, gained for leisure enterprise writing for her reporting on the trade effort to develop security protocols to renew movie and TV manufacturing: “New Doc Lays Out Plan to Resume Film and TV Productions with Strict Quarantine Pods.”(*20*)

On the final version of the awards in 2019, Variety gained 16 awards together with greatest leisure publication in print with Rolling Stone for the American (In)Justice Difficulty and high leisure web site, whereas Caroline Framke was honored as high tv critic.(*20*)