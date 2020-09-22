Variety Wins Five Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Variety has gained 5 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, introduced by Folio:, for editorial and design excellence. No gala was held this 12 months as a result of pandemic.

Variety’s April 29 situation, titled “The Nice Melancholy,” which chronicled the impression of the COVID-19 lockdown on staff throughout the leisure trade, was honored with an award for business-to-business full situation in addition to for its cowl illustration. Variety’s web site, Variety.com, was additionally hailed for its website redesign.

Marc Aspinall for Variety

Selecting up particular person awards had been Variety’s chief movie critic Owen Gleiberman and chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario. Gleiberman was honored for essays and criticism whereas D’Addario gained for his vary of labor.

Variety additionally obtained a variety of honorable mentions. Interim editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton was famous for her March three profile of Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi, options editor Chris Willman picked up a point out for his vary of labor and chief TV critic Caroline Framke was acknowledged within the essays and criticism class. Different honorable mentions embrace Variety’s June three Energy of Satisfaction situation for full situation, the April eight The Weeknd situation for canopy design, and Variety.com for web site.

A whole checklist of winners is accessible on the Eddie & Ozzie Awards web site.