Variety Young Hollywood Issue Partners With Facebook for Rock the Vote

This 12 months Variety’s annual Energy of Young Hollywood occasion shall be changed by a one-hour program that may premiere on Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The particular will function expertise included in the Energy of Young Hollywood problem that hits newsstands and Variety.com on Wednesday, August fifth. This system will profit Rock the Vote and encourage followers to register to vote in the upcoming 2020 election.

Featured in the particular are musical performances by Chloe x Halle and Gabby Barrett alongside roundtable discussions, fan Q&As, and unique movies from the problem. Benito Skinner will host with particular appearances by Variety’s Energy of Young Hollywood cowl stars Shira Haas, Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion. Extra appearances embrace Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Cimino, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rickey Thompson, Jalaiah Harmon, Adam RayOkay (Rosa), Bretman Rock, Jerry Harris and the forged of Outer Banks.

The particular will stream on Variety’s Facebook web page and the Facebook App web page.