Since you’ll be able to’t be in Cannes this 12 months, Variety is bringing Cannes to you. We’re publishing each day digital editions, operating June 22-25, of protection from the Cannes market, spanning the Marché du Movie On-line in addition to the agency-led A Demain Marché.

To learn Day 3, please click on beneath. Atone for Day 1 and Day 2.