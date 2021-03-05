Variety’s Digital Voters’ Information: ‘Awards Circuit Down to the Wire’

Timed to coincide with the starting of the Academy Awards Part One voting, Selection is rolling out a digital Voters’ Information on March 4, referred to as “Awards Circuit Down to the Wire.”

Popping out on the heels of Selection’s Final Awards Information, the stand-alone publication that Selection has been sending out as a deep-dive take a look at movies in competition for SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars, “Awards Circuit Down to the Wire” is a fast printable information to help voters who’re navigating the numerous movie-viewing platforms on this topsy-turvy awards season that has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culled from Selection critics, editors, reporters and readers ideas, the digital information is a fast, simply printable PDF full of bite-size information factors and knowledge serving to voters to simply and rapidly maintain monitor of dozens of key photos, with references to topics and storylines, administrators, solid, screenwriters and distributors.

With particular consideration paid to such main Oscar finest image contenders which have scored prime awards and critics’ honors, movies akin to “Nomadland,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Younger Girl” and “Da 5 Bloods” are included, in addition to prime contenders in classes akin to characteristic documentaries, animated options and the worldwide movie Oscar.

Created from readership demand for a concise tally of titles which can be nonetheless in key races after the Golden Globes, which have been awarded on Sunday, the publication is offered by Amazon Studios.