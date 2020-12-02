Variety’s Must Attend Calendar of Events

In search of one thing to do while you’re caught inside? Take a look at Selection’s Must Attend calendar of (principally digital) occasions.

Dec. 2

92Y Talks presents “Marvel’s 616,” with Alison Brie, Andrew Rossi, Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman. 92y.org

Amjad Abu Alala’s “You Will Die at 20” kicks off the New York African Movie Competition. Runs via Dec. 6. filmlinc.org

Dec. 3

Meryl Streep reads a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg written by Gloria Steinem throughout Equality Now’s Digital World Gala. equalitynow.org

The premiere of “Half Brothers” features a post-screening dialog with actors Luis Gerardo Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa and director Luke Greenfield. focusfeatures.com

A dialog with govt producer and star Bryan Cranston and govt producer and author Peter Moffat follows the premiere screening of Showtime’s “Your Honor.” showtime.com

Dec. 4

Movie at LACMA screens “The New Bauhaus,” adopted by a dialog with director Alysa Nahmias. lacma.org

Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi open this 12 months’s Vacation Street as a drive-thru expertise at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. Runs via Jan. 10. holidayroadusa.com

Dec. 6

Black Design Collective hosts a dialog between Reebok’s new international artistic director, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and designer TJ Walker. blackdesigncollective.com

Dec. 7

Oscar winner George Clooney is honored on the thirteenth annual MoMA Movie Profit. Offered by Chanel, the occasion advantages MoMA and Artist Reduction, an emergency monetary initiative for artists affected by the pandemic. moma.org

Dec. 8

HBO hosts the premiere of its newest doc, “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Damaged Coronary heart.” Director Frank Marshall presents introductory remarks. hbo.com