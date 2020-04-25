Variety’s Power of Pride Issue Wins Maggie Awards – Variety

Variety‘s inaugural Power of Pride concern has received three Maggie Awards, together with greatest general publication/commerce. The June 19, 2019, concern additionally picked up high honors for particular theme concern/commerce and particular curiosity/commerce.

“I’m thrilled and so grateful that our onerous work has been acknowledged by the Maggie Awards voters! I couldn’t be prouder of our group for persevering with to supply such necessary, compelling content material,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller stated.

Variety was one of 158 finalists from throughout the nation vying for the 68th Maggie Awards, which honor excellence in editorial, design, structure, and influence in publishing and digital media.

“We’re excited to see the expansion of the Maggie Awards, increasing from the West Coast to throughout the nation,” Maggie Awards chair Catherine Upton stated. “This 12 months we witnessed 15% extra entrants and 44% extra volunteer judges than final 12 months. We look ahead to persevering with growth by way of 2021.”

Variety‘s fellow nominees for general publication/commerce have been Enterprise Fleet, Journal of the California Dental Affiliation and Piano The Information. First-time nominee 1859 Oregon’s Journal was named greatest general publication/client.

Within the particular curiosity/commerce concern class, Variety was nominated together with Roast Journal, ICG Journal, Exhibitor and ASCP Pores and skin Deep.

Power of Pride was up towards one other Variety concern, Hitmakers, within the particular theme concern class, in addition to ECO Journal’s Ocean Sound concern, Luckbox’s The Excessive Anxiousness Financial system concern and ASCP Pores and skin Deep’s Intimate Pores and skin Care concern.

As a result of coronavirus outbreak, the awards ceremony was held nearly on Friday.

A showcase of the Maggie Award winners and award of excellence honorees will probably be out there at MaggieAwards.com starting Monday.