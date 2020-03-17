Variety’s Power of Women Event Postponed

Leisure Advertising and marketing, Silicon Valleywood and Inclusion Additionally Shifting

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Selection, the enduring leisure enterprise information media firm, will postpone its high-profile Selection Power of Women: New York from April three to July 9. The accompanying journal that features the New York Women’s Influence Report will publish on July 7.

Variety’s Power of Women occasions in Los Angeles and New York have fun girls in leisure making a distinction by their charitable efforts.

Moreover, Variety’s in style Leisure Advertising and marketing Summit and Silicon Valleywood Summit will transfer to dates which can be introduced shortly. Inclusion, Variety’s summit that examines variety in leisure and media, will transfer to October 29.

Selection encourages the leisure group to test the Selection web site for updates relating to its Reside Media occasions and summits.