Varudu Kaavalenu Film (2021): Solid | Teaser | Songs | Liberate Date

Varudu Kaavalenu is essentially the most awaited romantic drama from the debutante course of Lakshmi Sowjanya. The film options Naga Shaurya who did a lead function in Aswathama film from the course of Ramana Teja. Whilst Ritu Varma takes the feminine lead within the movie. It’s bankrolled through Suryadevara Naga Vamsi below the banner Sithara Entertainments. Vishal Chandrashekhar composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. Filmmakers resume the taking pictures after the covid pandemic and the film is predicted to free up quickly. There may be some buzz across the workforce that streaming rights have been grabbed through ZEE5.

Varudu Kaavalenu Film Main points

Director Lakshmi Sowjanya Manufacturer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi Style Romantic Drama Solid Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma, Murali Sharma and extra Track Vishal Chandrashekhar Cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu Editor Navin Nooli Manufacturing Corporate Sithara Entertainments Liberate date 2021 Language Telugu

Varudu Kaavalenu Solid

Right here’s your complete forged listing from Varudu Kaavalenu film,

Naga Shaurya

Ritu Varma

Murali Sharma

Nadiya

Vennela Kishore

Praveen

Harsha Vardhan

Varudu Kaavalenu Trailer

Varudu Kaavalenu Promo

Watch the glimpse from Varudu Kaavalenu film,

Varudu Kaavalenu Songs

Watch the lyrical Kola Kalle Illa video track from Varudu Kaavalenu film,

Digu Digu Digu Naaga Music Lyrical Video from Varudu Kaavalenu

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable