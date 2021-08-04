Varudu Kaavalenu Film (2021): Solid | Teaser | Songs | Liberate Date

Varudu Kaavalenu is essentially the most awaited romantic drama from the debutante course of Lakshmi Sowjanya. The film options Naga Shaurya who did a lead function in Aswathama film from the course of Ramana Teja. Whilst Ritu Varma takes the feminine lead within the movie. It’s bankrolled through Suryadevara Naga Vamsi below the banner Sithara Entertainments. Vishal Chandrashekhar composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the film. Filmmakers resume the taking pictures after the covid pandemic and the film is predicted to free up quickly. There may be some buzz across the workforce that streaming rights have been grabbed through ZEE5.
Varudu Kaavalenu Film Main points
|Director
|Lakshmi Sowjanya
|Manufacturer
|Suryadevara Naga Vamsi
|Style
|Romantic Drama
|Solid
|Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma, Murali Sharma and extra
|Track
|Vishal Chandrashekhar
|Cinematographer
|Vamsi Patchipulusu
|Editor
|Navin Nooli
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Sithara Entertainments
|Liberate date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Varudu Kaavalenu Solid
Right here’s your complete forged listing from Varudu Kaavalenu film,
- Naga Shaurya
- Ritu Varma
- Murali Sharma
- Nadiya
- Vennela Kishore
- Praveen
- Harsha Vardhan
Varudu Kaavalenu Trailer
Varudu Kaavalenu Promo
Watch the glimpse from Varudu Kaavalenu film,
Varudu Kaavalenu Songs
Watch the lyrical Kola Kalle Illa video track from Varudu Kaavalenu film,
Digu Digu Digu Naaga Music Lyrical Video from Varudu Kaavalenu
