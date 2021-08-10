Varun Dhawan Resumes Taking pictures For Jug Jugg Jeeyo



Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Prajakta Koli have collaborated for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. After capturing for the movie in Punjab remaining yr, the solid workforce wrapped up the shoot of that time table. Then the shoot persisted in Mumbai for a little then again it used to be then driven for August 2021 because the lockdown received momentum. Now, the solid and workforce is able to roll once more.

Lately Varun resumed capturing for the movie or even shared a put up on-line about the similar. He captioned the put up as, “Just a few worried moments sooner than I step into the sector of #jugjuggjeyo once more.” We’re excited to observe this one, what about you?