Varun Dhawan Says Ananya Panday Provides Easiest Films, TV Display Suggestions

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared that it’s actress Ananya Panday, who presents him the most efficient films and tv exhibit suggestions.

Varun on Sunday handled his enthusiasts to a query and resolution consultation on Instagram, the place one person requested him: “Who presents the most efficient film and TV exhibit suggestions?”

To which, Varun shared an image of Ananya and wrote “what an angel (angel emoji)”.

A fan additionally requested Varun what nutrition he follows.

To which, the actor answered: “I attempt to do a intermittent fasting for 14-16 hours get started with 1. Espresso, 2. Egg white omelet/oats, 3. Veggies and rooster, 4. Makhana, 5. Veggies and rooster and a variety of water.”

What does Varun do in lockdown? requested any other.

“Stare”, he quipped.

One requested how he staying productive this present day?

Varun mentioned: “I feel this is one thing I take into consideration as neatly. I attempt to learn a lota I check out.. I watch a few movies, play Ps, exercise, I aggravate everybody.

Has he watched the a lot mentioned “Pals: Reunion”?

Varun published that he did and used to be “tremendous emotional”.

Is Shraddha Kapoor, Varun’s supreme pal?

Varun shared an image with Shraddha and wrote: “I want lets grasp extra however we’re in an epidemic.”

At the paintings entrance, Varun shall be noticed within the movie “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He’ll proportion the display with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor used to be additionally lately taking pictures in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural mystery “Bhediya”. The movie is directed by means of Amar Kaushik and it additionally stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal.

“Bhediya” is slated to hit displays on April 14, 2022. The movie has been penned by means of Niren Bhatt.