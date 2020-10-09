Varun Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ Features in New Amazon India Film Slate

Extremely anticipated theatrical titles “Coolie No 1,” with Varun Dhawan, and “Chhalaang,” starring Rajkummar Rao, are amongst movies throughout 5 Indian languages that may bow straight on Amazon Prime Video India, bypassing cinemas.

The movies had been attributable to launch over the summer time, however the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic noticed Indian cinemas shutter in March. They are going to start reopening Oct. 15, after seven months.

Starting with Amazon buying “Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in Might, a number of movies initially meant for theatrical launch have been diverted to Amazon, and rival streamers Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Zee5, amongst others, whereas cinemas remained closed.

Amazon’s new slate consists of three movies from the Hindi-language Bollywood business. David Dhawan’s comedy “Coolie No 1” additionally stars Sara Ali Khan (“Kedarnath”), whereas Ashok G’s thriller “Durgavati” stars Bhumi Pednekar (“Bala”). Social comedy “Chhalaang” (pictured) is by Hansal Mehta (“Aligarh”), and moreover Rao, who gained the Selection Asia rising star award in 2017, the movie additionally options Nusrat Bharucha (“Dream Woman”). “No matter the movie releasing in OTT or cinema halls it will be important that after watching ‘Chhalaang,’ the viewers will really feel impressed and get entertained,” Mehta instructed Selection.

Dhilip Kumar’s Tamil-language romantic drama “Maara” stars Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, whereas Vinod Anantoju’s Telugu-language whimsical story “Center Class Melodies,” stars Anand Deverakonda.

The slate additionally consists of Malayalam-language comedy “Halal Love Story” directed by Zakariya Mohammed (“Sudani from Nigeria”) that stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir and Parvathy Thiruvothu. There are two Kannada-language movies, Karthik Saragur’s household entertainer “Bheemasena Nalamaharaja,” starring Aravinnd Iyer and Aarohi Narayan, and Vivy Kathiresan’s horror thriller “Manne Quantity 13,” that includes Varsha Bollamma and Chetan Gandharva.

The movies will start turning into out there on the service from mid-October.