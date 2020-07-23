Varvara Rao is seeking bail under the cover of epidemic, age: NIA

The NIA has said in the Bombay High Court that seeking bail on health grounds of Varvara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist liaison case, is merely a “ploy” and that he will take undue advantage under the guise of Kovid-19 global epidemic and his age trying. Also read – Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA to present Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in court today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in its affidavit on July 16, a week ago, that his condition is stable and he does not require treatment in any multispecialty hospital. On the same day, 81-year-old poet and social worker Rao was found infected with the corona virus.

The NIA probing the Elgar Parishad-Maoist liaison case has said that Rao's bail application on health grounds is merely a "trick" and he is trying to take unfair advantage under the cover of the global epidemic and his age and the cases. Given, Rao should not be granted bail.

The affidavit states, “The jail authorities took timely steps and provided necessary medical assistance to the accused Rao. The petitioner accused was admitted to JJ Hospital following the guidelines on 28 May and after treatment he was discharged on 1 June as he was not found to have symptoms of the disease and blood flow to his heart was also found to be stable. .

It said that Rao’s medical records and the report given by the superintendent of JJ Hospital do not indicate that he is suffering from any disease in which he needs to be treated immediately in a multi-specialty hospital.

Rao is currently undergoing treatment for Kovid-19 and other diseases at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, which is one of the best multi-specialty hospitals in the city.

On July 20, the Bombay High Court held a brief hearing on Rao’s bail plea.

Rao’s lawyer Sudeep Pasbola told the court that the activists were on “almost death bed” and the NIA also could not deny that his condition was very critical.

Pasbola said, “His (Rao) condition is very critical. While he was in JJ Hospital, he hit his head in the bed and suffered serious injuries. Apart from Kovid-19, he is also suffering from many other diseases. “

He pleaded for bail to Rao and said, “His days are numbered, and if he wants to die, at least let him die in the presence of his family.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing on behalf of the NIA, said that as far as he is aware, patients of Kovid-19 cannot be allowed to meet anyone.

He said that Rao is admitted in one of the best multi-specialty hospitals in the city and is being looked after as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The NIA was to tell the court on Thursday whether Rao’s family could be allowed to meet him.