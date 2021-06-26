Vasantha Mullai Film (2021): Bobby Simha | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Rajesh Murugesan composes track whilst Gopi Amarnath handles the digital camera. The cuts are performed by way of Vivek Harshan.
[su_table responsive=”yes” alternate=”yes” fixed=”yes” class=””]
|Director
|Ramanan Purushothama
|Manufacturer
|Rajani Talluri and Reshmi Simha
|Screenplay
|Ramanan Purushothama
|Style
|Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Ramanan Purushothama
|Starring
|Bobby Simha, Kashmira Paradeshi
|Tune
|Rajesh Murugesan
|Cinematographer
|Gopi Amarnath
|Editor
|Vivek Harshan
|Manufacturing Corporate
|SRT Entertainments, Mudhra’s Movie Manufacturing facility
|Liberate date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
[/su_table]
Vasantha Mullai Film Forged
This is the primary solid listing of upcoming film Vasantha Mullai/Vasantha Kokila,
- Bobby Simha
- Kashmira Paradeshi
Vasantha Mullai Film Trailer
Watch the trailer video of Bobby Simha’s Vasantha Mullai movie 2021,
Vasantha Mullai Songs
Rajesh Murugesan of Premam status composes the track for this mystery flick.
Watch Avalo Avalo lyric video tune right here,
Vasantha Mullai First Glance
The primary glance of the film used to be launched at the instance of Bobby’s birthday (06 November 2020). Going during the poster, the actors appears to be like fierce within the wooded area with the bow and arrow gun within the hand.
