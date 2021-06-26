Vasantha Mullai Film (2021): Bobby Simha | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Rajesh Murugesan composes track whilst Gopi Amarnath handles the digital camera. The cuts are performed by way of Vivek Harshan.

Director Ramanan Purushothama
Manufacturer Rajani Talluri and Reshmi Simha
Screenplay Ramanan Purushothama
Style Mystery Drama
Tale Ramanan Purushothama
Starring Bobby Simha, Kashmira Paradeshi
Tune Rajesh Murugesan
Cinematographer Gopi Amarnath
Editor Vivek Harshan
Manufacturing Corporate SRT Entertainments, Mudhra’s Movie Manufacturing facility
Liberate date 2021
Language Tamil, Telugu, Kannada

Vasantha Mullai Film Forged

This is the primary solid listing of upcoming film Vasantha Mullai/Vasantha Kokila,

  • Bobby Simha
  • Kashmira Paradeshi

Vasantha Mullai Film Trailer

Watch the trailer video of Bobby Simha’s Vasantha Mullai movie 2021,

Vasantha Mullai Songs

Rajesh Murugesan of Premam status composes the track for this mystery flick.

Watch Avalo Avalo lyric video tune right here,

Vasantha Mullai First Glance

The primary glance of the film used to be launched at the instance of Bobby’s birthday (06 November 2020). Going during the poster, the actors appears to be like fierce within the wooded area with the bow and arrow gun within the hand.

Vasantha Mullai Movie

