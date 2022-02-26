Vasco Aguirre sent a message to his detractors

Despite being the coach of the team with the best payroll in Liga MX, Javier Aguirre has not been able to pay good dividends to the Monterrey fans (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

In the midst of criticism for the poor results delivered by the Rayados de Monterrey to the fans, Javier Aguirre defended his work from the bench and sent a message to his detractors. In a press conference prior to the duel against Atlético de San Luis, the Mexican helmsman was sure that the sporting situation in the team will improve as the days go by.

“The other (hobby) it’s not in my hands. They don’t pay me for it. They pay me to be trained and I will continue like this until my body lasts. To what competes here I am. Let the team walk, work, win titles, That’s what we coaches do. In the other, there will be people who dedicate themselves to other things, I do not dedicate myself to that, “he said.

After the disaster he suffered against Puebla de Nicolás Larcamón, the Basque was the main target of criticism from a sector of the fans. Repeatedly it they replicated publications on social networks with the hashtag #FueraVasco. Some fans even put up banners with messages of disagreement in other parts of the world such as Barcelona, ​​Spain; Milan, Italy and Paris, France.

The Rayados de Monterrey consolidated a failure in the Club World Cup (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

Although they have two games less than the rest of the Liga MX squads, the Monterreyans have let escape units that could position them in a more favorable situation. Currently, with four games played and only five points, the team led by Basque is in the rung number 14 of the classification. His season record settles for a couple of draws a loss and only one victory.

According to the portal specialized in transfers, Transfermarktworth €85.9 million, The Rayados de Monterrey are located at the top of the table that classifies the value of each of the Liga MX teams. Conversely, Pueblawho was the last rival to beat the northerners, has a squad valued at EUR 20.7 milliona figure lower than that of other institutions such as Mazatlán, Pumas and Querétaro.

In this sense, the coach disclaimed full responsibility and assured that the necessary work to improve must fall on all the members of the campus. “(We must) improve, above all, the last result we allowed with the super leader. People look at the result and that we had real chances of a result, but the result was negative and that is everyone’s jobreverse that defeat and translate it into three points tomorrow”, he assured.

Rogelio Funes Mori has had friction with a sector of the Monterrey fans (Photo: Jorge Mendoza/REUTERS)

Another of the players who has been in the eye of the hurricane, not only because of his poor performance with the Mexican National Team but also because of his controversial attitudes with the fans, is Rogelio Funes Mori. And it is that on the morning of Monday, February 21, the Twin ignored a group of fans outside the Club House facilities to complain about bad results.

In this regard, the footballer justified his behavior with the presence of the media, because he argued that he felt uncomfortable and at the risk that any statement could have been taken against him. “If they had wanted to (talk) there is no problem, on campus we are all willing to speak as human beingsas people and do it behind closed doors without the press and without anything.”

The next challenge for Javier Aguirre will be against Athletic Saint Louis inside the Steel Giant. Although the presence of Blue and White fans in the stands will be decisive in keeping the three points against the penultimate place in the general table, the hostility of the attendees due to the poor resultss in the team Basque could be well used by the team led by the Olympic champion André Jardine.

