Vasco Arruabarrena took over as coach of the United Arab Emirates: what he needs to qualify for the World Cup

The Argentine coach Rodolfo Martin Arruabarrena was presented this Sunday as the new coach of United Arab Emirates (UAE)a team that still has a chance of qualifying for the world of Qatar 2022.

“I am happy to take on the task of coaching the national team of emirates and take on a new challenge in my career as a coach”, declared the coach at the presentation ceremony, according to information given by the federation of the Asian country on its social networks. The first great goal of Basque will try to bring the emirates al world next November.

Third in his World Cup qualifying group, WATER can no longer achieve the direct ticket, which they have achieved Iran Y South Koreabut will have to keep their place to play a two-leg tie against the third from the other Asian qualifying group, which will be Australia.

The winner must then play an intercontinental playoff to seal the World Cup ticket against the fifth-placed team in the CONMEBOLwhich at the moment is Perudirected by his compatriot Ricardo Gareca. Although, with two dates ahead, the picture could change in March. The UAE is third with nine units, three more than Lebanon, his immediate pursuer and five above Iraq, his next rival. After that commitment, a tough challenge comes in South Korea as local.

Arruabarrena will have his first experience as a national team coach (Instagram Al-Ahli Dubai)

Arruabarrena assumes the position in substitution of the Dutch Bert van Marwijk, recently fired due to the negative results of the selection. Former player of Boca Juniors (1993-2000) and Villarreal (2000-2007) among others, and former coach of the Xeneize (2014-2016), Emirati football is not new for Arruabarrena, who already coached Al Wasl from Dubai between 2016 and 2018, al Shabab Al Ahli from 2018 to 2020 and al Sharjah for a few weeks in 2020.

on the double date FIFA March several tickets will be defined, but at the moment there are 15 nations that have secured a place in Qatar 2022:

. QATAR (HOST)

. SOUTH KOREA

. ARGENTINA

. GERMANY

. BRAZIL

. BELGIUM

. CROATIA

. DENMARK

. SPAIN

. FRANCE

. ENGLAND

. IRAN

. SERBIA

. SWISS

. NETHERLANDS

With information from AFP

