Vasundhara Kashyap is an Indian movie actress and a type. Vasundhara was once born to a Tamil father and Maharashtran mom. She first gave the impression within the 2006 Tamil movie, Vattaram and later starred in movies together with Kaalaipani, Peraanmai, and Jeyamkondaan. She took section in Omit Chennai festival and was once topped Omit Creativity, following which she took up modelling. She modified her identify to Vasundhara Kashyap when filming Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.