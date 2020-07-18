Vasundhara Raje broke the silence, said – the public is suffering the loss of internal strife of Gehlot government

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday broke her silence on the recent political developments in Rajasthan and tweeted that the people of Rajasthan are suffering the loss of internal strife in the Congress government. Vasundhara said, “It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are suffering the loss of internal strife of the Congress.” Also Read – Vasundhara Raje’s attack on Gehlot government, said- Rajasthan’s people are suffering due to internal war

He said, "There have been more than 500 deaths due to corona in our state and about 28,000 people are corona positive. Locusts are constantly attacking our farmers' fields. Crime against women has crossed the limits. The power problem is at the peak all over the state and this is the only problem I am telling.

#RajasthanFirst pic.twitter.com/Qzq1iv0Yuy
– Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) July 18, 2020

The former chief minister tweeted, “Congress is trying to blame BJP and BJP leadership. Only the public interest should be paramount for the government. Sometimes think about the public. ” Political crisis has increased in Rajasthan after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot showed rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.