Vatican Finances: Pope Francis’s Net Worth and Scrutinized Donations in 2024

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, has been the Catholic Church’s 266th pope since 2013.

Known for his humility, focus on social justice, and efforts to reform the Church, Francis has become one of the most influential religious leaders in the world.

As the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pope, he has brought a fresh perspective to the papacy while staying faithful to core Catholic teachings.

This blog post will explore Pope Francis’s life, career, and impact as the leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

Who is Pope Francis?

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born to Italian immigrant parents in Buenos Aires, Argentina; as a young man, he worked as a chemical technician before joining the Jesuit order in 1958.

He was ordained as a priest in 1969 and rose through the ranks of the Catholic Church in Argentina, becoming Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and a cardinal in 2001.

On March 13, 2013, Bergoglio was elected Pope following Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation. He chose the name Francis in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, signaling his commitment to low-income people.

Pope Francis has focused on issues like economic inequality, climate change, and reforming Church governance. He is known for his relatively informal style and emphasis on mercy and inclusion.

Attribute Details Full Name Jorge Mario Bergoglio Papal Name Pope Francis Date of Birth December 17, 1936 Age (2024) 87 years old Nationality Argentine Religion Roman Catholic Papal Order 266th Pope of the Catholic Church Papacy Start Date March 13, 2013

Personal Life and Relationships

Pope Francis took a vow of celibacy when he became a priest and has remained unmarried. As Pope, he lives simply in the Vatican guesthouse rather than the more luxurious papal apartments.

Francis keeps in touch with old friends from Argentina and makes personal phone calls to people who write to him.

Though he maintains traditional Church teachings on issues like abortion and marriage, Francis has called for greater acceptance of LGBTQ people within the Church.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pope Francis (@franciscus)

He famously said, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about gay priests in 2013. Francis has also met with abuse survivors and taken steps to hold Church leaders accountable in the clergy sex abuse scandal.

Attribute Details Vows Celibacy, poverty (as a Jesuit priest) Lifestyle Lives in the Vatican guesthouse Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Health Chronic sciatica; part of one lung removed Physical Limitations He walks with a limp and uses a wheelchair at times due to knee pain Personal Outreach Keeps in touch with friends; makes personal phone calls

Professional Career Details

Before becoming Pope, Francis had a long career in the Catholic Church in Argentina:

Ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969

Served as Jesuit provincial of Argentina from 1973-1979

Became Auxiliary Bishop of Buenos Aires in 1992

Appointed Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998

Elevated to cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II

Elected President of the Argentine Episcopal Conference in 2005

As Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis was known for his humble lifestyle and work with the poor. He often visited the city’s slums and was critical of governments that ignored the plight of people experiencing poverty.

Since becoming Pope in 2013, Francis has focused on reforming the Vatican bureaucracy, addressing the clergy sex abuse scandal, and speaking out on global issues like climate change and economic inequality.

He has written several significant documents, including the encyclicals Laudato Si’ on environmental issues and Fratelli Tutti on human fraternity.

Age and Physical Details

Pope Francis was born on December 17, 1936, making him 87 years old as of 2024. He stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall and has a somewhat stocky build. Francis walks with a limp due to chronic sciatica and had part of one lung removed as a young man due to an infection.

Despite his age and health issues, Francis maintains a busy schedule of masses, audiences, and travel. He has visited dozens of countries as Pope. In recent years, Francis has used a wheelchair at times due to knee pain but continues to carry out his papal duties.

Net Worth and Salary Information

As an individual, Pope Francis has taken a vow of poverty and does not have personal wealth or receive a salary. The Church provides for his basic needs. However, as head of the Catholic Church, Francis oversees the vast wealth and assets of the Vatican.

The Vatican’s assets, including priceless art and property holdings, are estimated to be worth several billion dollars, but the exact value is difficult to determine.

Vatican City generates revenue through donations, museum admission fees, stamps, and souvenir sales. This money funds the global Church’s operations and charitable works.

Attribute Details Personal Net Worth No personal wealth; vow of poverty Salary None; basic needs covered by the Church Vatican Assets Several billion dollars, including art and property holdings Personal Access No direct control over Vatican wealth

Francis has worked to increase financial transparency at the Vatican and reform its finances. He does not have personal access to or control over the Church’s wealth for his use.

Company/Investment Details

The Vatican operates several financial entities:

The Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), commonly known as the Vatican Bank

The Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA), which manages the Vatican’s real estate and financial holdings

Vatican City State, which oversees operations within Vatican City

Pope Francis has pushed for greater oversight and transparency of Vatican finances. He created a new economic ministry to oversee economic and administrative activities.

Francis also ordered an outside audit of Vatican finances and has worked to align the IOR with international banking standards.

The Vatican’s property holdings include churches and other buildings in Rome and worldwide.

Let us #PrayTogether that political leaders may be at the service of their people, working for integral human development and the common good, taking caring of those who have lost their jobs, and giving priority to the poor. #PrayerIntention #ClickToPray pic.twitter.com/IoDr5vwmdm — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 30, 2024

Its financial investments are diversified globally. Revenue generated supports the Church’s operations and charitable activities worldwide.

Investment and Funding Information

The Catholic Church receives funding from several sources:

Donations from Catholics worldwide, including regular collections at mass

Investment income from its financial holdings

Revenue generated by Vatican City, such as museum admission fees

Peter’s Pence, an annual collection to fund the Pope’s charitable works

Francis has emphasized using Church funds to help the poor and marginalized. He has also pushed for ethical and sustainable investing of Church assets. The Vatican announced it would divest from fossil fuel investments in 2020.

The Pope does not personally control or benefit from these funds. They are managed by Vatican officials and used to support the global work of the Catholic Church.

Contact Details and Social Media

Pope Francis does not have personal social media accounts or publicly available contact information. The Vatican’s official website (www.vatican.va) provides information on the Pope’s activities and teachings.

The Pope can be reached by mail at:

His Holiness, Pope Francis

Apostolic Palace

00120 Vatican City

The Vatican’s official Twitter account, @Pontifex, shares quotes and updates from Pope Francis in several languages. The account has over 18 million followers.

Francis has met with tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg and made efforts to engage with young people through social media. However, he has also warned about the dangers of social media addiction and online misinformation.

Attribute Details Mailing Address His Holiness, Pope Francis, Apostolic Palace, 00120 Vatican City Official Website www.vatican.va Twitter Handle @Pontifex (over 18 million followers) Social Media Stance Warns against addiction and misinformation on social platforms

Conclusion

Pope Francis has brought a new leadership style to the Catholic Church, emphasizing humility, mercy, and social justice.

While maintaining traditional Church teachings, he has also pushed for reforms and greater openness on issues like climate change and immigration. Francis has worked to make the Church more transparent financially and responsive to the needs of the poor.

As he continues into the second decade of his papacy, Pope Francis remains an influential voice on the world stage. His focus on building bridges between people of different faiths and backgrounds has earned him admirers outside the Catholic Church.

Though he faces challenges, including opposition from some conservative Catholics, Francis continues to chart a path of renewal for the world’s largest Christian denomination.