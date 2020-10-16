Vaughn McClure, a member of ESPN’s Nationwide Soccer League protection group since 2013, died at his dwelling close to Atlanta this week. He was 48.

ESPN introduced Vaughn’s dying. No explanation for dying was given.

McClure lined the Atlanta Falcons group as a part of NFL Nation. He lined the group throughout its run to Tremendous Bowl LI in 2017 and contributed to ESPN’s tv and radio protection of the Falcons and the NFL.

“All of us liked Vaughn,” John Pluym, senior deputy editor for digital NFL protection at ESPN, stated in ESPN’s obituary. “He had a coronary heart of gold. He was so useful to our reporters. In the previous couple of hours, we’ve heard so many tales about how Vaughn had helped them with a narrative or how he put in a great phrase for them with a coach or participant. Speaking to Vaughn on the cellphone was all the time a pleasure. I liked how you can simply sense the joy in his voice for with the ability to cowl the Falcons for ESPN. We’ll all miss him significantly. And I’ll finish this the way in which Vaughn ended each cellphone name with a colleague: ‘Recognize you. Love you.’ All of us liked him, too.”

The Atlanta Falcons stated in a press release: “We’re saddened to be taught of the passing of ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. He was an earnest, considerate reporter who had a ardour for his craft and the relationships he held. He will probably be missed dearly and we’re holding his household, mates and associates in our ideas and prayers.”

McClure joined got here to ESPN after overlaying the Chicago Bears for the Chicago Tribune. Beforehand, he lined Notre Dame soccer for the Chicago Solar-Instances and Fresno State basketball for The Fresno Bee. He additionally labored on the South Bend Tribune and DeKalb Each day Chronicle.

McClure was a Chicago native who graduated from Northern Illinois College in 1994.