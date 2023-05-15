VazzRock The Animation Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most eagerly awaited Japanese anime television programmes of 2022, VazzRock The Animation made its debut on October 5, 2022.

The two groups, Vazzy and Rock Down, who form the all-male VazzRock group for the Tsukino Talent programme, are the focus of all 13 episodes for this animated series.

VazzRock the Animation’s storyline and cast of characters are well developed, hooking viewers with each new episode.

Every website’s ratings for the show are quite accurate, with scores of 5.4/10 on MyAnimeList as well as 4.1/10 on IMDb.

Vazzrock: Season 2 of The Animation Is it accessible? On this occasion, two promotional films were also released, with Rock Down and Vazzy performing the series’ openers. “Fly High” is the first song, and “Asterism” is the second.

The PRA animation studio project was directed by Takamoto Nobuhiro. While Natsuo is given credit for the first chara drawings, Eriko Matsuda signs the document.

She co-directs animation alongside Minefumi Hayarada with Hanai Yuzuko. Composer Shuntaro Innami creates music.

VazzRock The Animation Season 2 Release Date

VazzRock The first episode of the animated series, which has 13 total episodes, debuted on October 5, 2022.

During the first few episodes, the series’ appealing premise and characters helped it become one of the most popular animated shows ever.

The series came to an end on the last day of 2022, and fans haven't received much out of it since then.

Season 2 of VazzRock: The Animation has not yet been released since the second season has not yet been renewed.

However, it seems obvious that the programme will be back for a second run, which would be more shocking given its popularity among viewers.

Given that the first season recently ended, it will probably take a while for the producers to confirm that a second season has been ordered. Fans may anticipate this announcement around the end of 2023.

VazzRock The Animation Season 2 Cast

Kira Ouka, voiced by Yûsuke Kobayashi

Reiji Amaha, voiced by Takuya Sato

Takaaki Mamiya, voiced by Tarusuke Shingaki

Yuma Shirase, voiced by Shun Horie

Issa Kiduku, voiced by Masahiro Yamanaka

Haruto Kujikawa, voiced by Yoshiaki Hasegawa

Futaba Kiduku, voiced by Yûsuke Shirai

Ruka Nadumi, voiced by Keisuke Komoto

Shou Onoda, voiced by Yukitoshi Kikuchi

Ayumu Tachibana, expressed by Taito Ban

Gaku Oguro, voiced by Takuya Masumoto

Naosuke Oyama, voiced by Tsubasa Sasa

VazzRock The Animation Season 2 Trailer

VazzRock The Animation Season 2 Plot

The two all-male bands Vazzy and Rock Down, whom Takaaki Mamiya along with others lead under Shou Onoda, are the focus of the plot of VazzRock: The Animation.

These 12 idols have to give their best when asked to take part in a Live Flawless event in order for it to be a success.

