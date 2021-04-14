VC Investor Clinton Foy Joins UTA as General Associate, Venture Capital

Longtime enterprise funding govt, esports investor and former Sq. Enix COO Clinton Foy has joined UTA as a common accomplice in its enterprise capital division, the place he shall be tasked with rising and growing the corporate’s funding platforms, from direct investing to enterprise capital investments to fund growth.

“Clinton’s deep background within the enterprise capital group and confirmed observe report of elevating and investing capital for funds and startups throughout leisure and tech makes him a powerful match for UTA’s entrepreneurial DNA,” mentioned UTA chief govt officer Jeremy Zimmer. “UTA has formidable plans to develop our footprint within the enterprise capital house, and Clinton will play an enormous function in taking us to the following stage.”

UTA Ventures has constructed, suggested and invested in over 40 corporations, such as Masterclass, Cameo, Patreon, Cloud9, Pocket.watch, Radish Fiction, and NTWRK.

Earlier than boarding UTA, Foy was common accomplice and managing director at Crosscut Ventures, serving as the lead investor in quite a few corporations, together with Streamlabs, PlayVS, FitOn, esports franchise Immortals and IGC.gg, the latter of which he co-founded and incubated. Previous to that, he was the chief working officer of gaming firm Sq. Enix, whose properties embrace “Remaining Fantasy,” “Dragon Quest,” “Tomb Raiders,” and “House Invaders.”

“I’m thrilled to hitch the UTA Ventures workforce to develop and diversify the corporate’s direct investing and new enterprise funds,” mentioned Foy. “UTA Ventures is a extremely modern group within the business, which I’ve admired for a while. I sit up for working with my new companions and colleagues throughout the corporate. The chance to fund and construct the way forward for tech, leisure and new platforms with prime creators, avid gamers, artists, expertise and athletes is actually a privilege.”