VE Day Royal Albert Hall concert’s full line-up – and the stars set to perform

The BBC is offering in depth protection of this yr’s VE Day celebrations, marking 75 years since peace got here to the streets of Europe and the horrors of World Warfare Two got here to an finish on this continent.

At the coronary heart of the protection is VE Day 75: The Folks’s Celebration, which was supposed to be an enormous live performance at the Royal Albert Hall. Whereas that is not potential, the occasion remains to be happening in partnership with the Royal British Legion.

Sophie Raworth shall be our host for what’s being billed as a “distinctive and unprecedented musical celebration for VE Day”.

Who’s performing?

Stars lined up to entertain us embody classical singer Katherine Jenkins, actor Adrian Lester, Strictly skilled Anton Du Beke, EastEnders actors Shane Richie and Emma Barton, soul singer Beverley Knight and Name the Midwife actress Helen George. There shall be renditions of much-loved tunes from the 1930s and ’40s together with Bluebirds over the White Cliffs of Dover and When the Lights Go On Once more. The performances will lead up to a surprising finale at the finish of the evening, that includes a nationwide sing-along of Vera Lynn’s rousing quantity We’ll Meet Once more.

How will it work?

Whereas the occasion has been put collectively throughout lockdown, we’re not anticipating the performers to be singing from their very own properties. As an alternative they are going to be filmed singing (in a socially distanced means) from Buckingham Palace. The present can even function contributions from World Warfare Two veterans and a message from the Queen herself at 9pm, which is the actual time her father King George VI spoke to the nation three quarters of a century in the past.

The BBC says: “It could appear an not possible process in these distinctive occasions, however with some ingenious know-how and plucky dedication we will unite as a rustic to have fun VE Day as by no means earlier than, and raise our sprits in honour of our biggest era.”

The place can I watch VE Day 75: The Folks’s Celebration?

The musical extravaganza will air on Friday evening on BBC1 at 8pm. The present is a part of the BBC’s in depth VE Day protection and shall be adopted with VE Day: Remembering Victory on BBC1. Different highlights embody an opportunity to hear Churchill’s announcement of victory at 2.45pm on BBC1 and a particular version of Antiques Roadshow on Sunday at 7.15pm, additionally on BBC1.

VE Day 75: The Folks's Celebration will air on Friday evening on BBC One at 8pm.