Veebha Anand (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Veebha Anand (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Veebha Anand is an Indian tv actress who essentially works within the Hindi leisure trade. She was once known for her function as Sugna Shyam Singh in Balika Vadhu and Subhadra in Mahabharata. She was once a part of the debate display Meethi Choori No.1. Veebha seemed underneath the title of Navya Naveli on MTV’s adolescence display Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and &TV’s Begusarai.

Biography

Veebha Anand was once born on 8 September 1990 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. She has siblings named Sakshi Anand and Ajeet Anand. Veebha debuted her appearing occupation with the movie Isi Lifestyles Me in 2011. She starred within the Rajshri movies entitled Hum Chaar in 2019. Veebha additionally featured in a video track Piya Saawre with spouse Paras Arora. She has seemed in more than a few motion pictures like Your Really Roohani, The Reward, and The Stoneman Murders.

Veebha began her tv occupation with the display Balika Vadhu in 2008, broadcast on Colours TV. Anand carried out the function of Kangna in Zee TV’s Shree the similar 12 months. She acted as Namrata in Sukh by means of Likelihood in 2009, Laxmi Angad Purohit in Sanskaar Laxmi in 2011. Later she labored in different fashionable tv presentations reminiscent of Kairi-Rishta Khatta Meetha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Mahabharat, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Begusarai, Karmaphal Information Shani and so forth.

Bio

Actual Identify Veebha Anand Nickname Veebha Career Actress Date of Start 8 September 1990 Age (as in 2021) 31 Years Start Position Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Nationality Indian House The town Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India Circle of relatives Mom : Usha Anand

Father : Identify Now not Identified

Sister : Sakshi Anand

Brother : Ajeet Anand

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 2″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Spare time activities Travelling

Private Lifestyles

Veebha Anand had an affair with TV actor Rohit Purohit. They met on the units in their program Sanskaar Laxmi. After courting for a while, the couple made up our minds to terminate this courting and moved into their particular person lives.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Rohit Purohit (Actor)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Veebha Anand

Veebha Anand was once born and taken in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India.

She started her occupation as an actress at 15 years previous. After completing her research, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her occupation in drama.

She featured within the movie Isi Lifestyles Mein as Nupur, with proficient actors like Akshay Oberoi and Sandeepa Dhar, directed by means of Vidhi Kaliwal in 2010.

Veebha were given nominated for the Very best Supporting Actress class for her section within the tv sequence Balika Vadhu on the Indian Small screen television Awards.

In conjunction with her occupation as an actress, she labored as a style and tv host on many presentations. She did a industrial commercial for Aisshpra jewelry.

She featured in a horror display Concern Recordsdata: Dar Ki Sacchi Tasvirein as Sapna in 2012, which aired on Zee TV.

At the moment, she fees between 60,000 to 70,000 an afternoon for serial episodes.

She is keen on canine and owns a puppy canine.

