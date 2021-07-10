Veena Ponnappa (Actress) Age, Wiki, Biography, Circle of relatives, Pictures, Serials – Newzpanda

Veena Ponnappa is an Indian movie actress and fashion, who predominantly works in Tamil and Kannada Tv Business. She was once born on sixth January 1990 and taken up in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. She began her appearing occupation with Kannada Serial CID arrived on Zee Kannada and he or she additionally acted in any other serials like Hara Hara Mahadev, Puttmalli, Kinnari and Billihendthi.
She made her Tamil debut in the preferred serials Siva Manasula Sakthi arrived on Famous person Vijay. She additionally acted in few telugu serials like Naa Peru Meenakshi and extra. She made her giant display debut with Kannada Films Jaathre, Seetharama Kalyana, and Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.
Veena Ponnappa Biography
|Title
|Veena Ponnappa
|Nick Names
|Veena Ponnappa
|Date of Beginning
|sixth January 1990
|Age
|31 (As of 2021)
|Marital Standing
|single
|Partner
|No
|Fatherland
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Lives in
|Bangalore, Karnataka
|Oldsters
|Father- But to Replace
Mom – But to Replace
|Siblings
|Unknown
|Faculty
|But to Replace
|Faculty
|But to Replace
|Schooling {Qualifications}
|But to Replace
|Faith
|Hindu
|Nationality
|Indian
Veena’s Reliable Social Media Profiles
Fb : fb.com/veenaponnappa06/
Instagram : instagram.com/veena_ponnappa_vnaa/
Twitter : twitter.com/veenaponnappa
Veena Ponnappa Films Record
- Jaathre
- Seetharama Kalyana
- Ambi Ning Vayassaytho
Veena Ponnapa Serials
- CID
- Puttmalli
- Kinnari
- Hara Hara Mahadev
- Billihendthi
- Siva Manasula Sakthi
- Naa Peru Meenakshi
Veena Ponnappa Pictures
Thank you for visiting Newzpanda.com for extra Biography click on right here