Veena Ponnappa (Actress) Age, Wiki, Biography, Circle of relatives, Pictures, Serials – Newzpanda

Veena Ponnappa is an Indian movie actress and fashion, who predominantly works in Tamil and Kannada Tv Business. She was once born on sixth January 1990 and taken up in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. She began her appearing occupation with Kannada Serial CID arrived on Zee Kannada and he or she additionally acted in any other serials like Hara Hara Mahadev, Puttmalli, Kinnari and Billihendthi.

She made her Tamil debut in the preferred serials Siva Manasula Sakthi arrived on Famous person Vijay. She additionally acted in few telugu serials like Naa Peru Meenakshi and extra. She made her giant display debut with Kannada Films Jaathre, Seetharama Kalyana, and Ambi Ning Vayassaytho.

Veena Ponnappa Biography

Title Veena Ponnappa Nick Names Veena Ponnappa Date of Beginning sixth January 1990 Age 31 (As of 2021) Marital Standing single Partner No Fatherland Bangalore, Karnataka Lives in Bangalore, Karnataka Oldsters Father- But to Replace

Mom – But to Replace Siblings Unknown Faculty But to Replace Faculty But to Replace Schooling {Qualifications} But to Replace Faith Hindu Nationality Indian

Veena’s Reliable Social Media Profiles

Fb : fb.com/veenaponnappa06/

Instagram : instagram.com/veena_ponnappa_vnaa/

Twitter : twitter.com/veenaponnappa

Veena Ponnappa Films Record

Jaathre

Seetharama Kalyana

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

Veena Ponnapa Serials

CID

Puttmalli

Kinnari

Hara Hara Mahadev

Billihendthi

Siva Manasula Sakthi

Naa Peru Meenakshi

Veena Ponnappa Pictures

Thank you for visiting Newzpanda.com for extra Biography click on right here