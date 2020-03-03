‘Veep’ Alum Reid Scott to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘Echo’

Former “Veep” star Reid Scott goes from a comedic position to a dramatic one. Selection has discovered that Scott has been tapped for one of many lead position in the NBC drama pilot “Echo.”

The venture is a procedural revolving round a workforce of investigators who clear up the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the previous in the physique of the sufferer. They assume the sufferer’s id and should race in opposition to time to forestall the crime earlier than it occurs.

Scott, who will function producer in addition to starring, joins beforehand introduced forged member Janina Gavankar. He’ll play David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for essentially the most harmful undercover assignments

Scott performed Dan Egan in all of “Veep’s” seven seasons. He additionally lately starred in the primary season of the CBS All Entry darkish comedy “Why Girls Kill.” He’s presently set to seem in the upcoming movie “Venom 2.” Scott’s different TV roles embody “My Boys,” “The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager,” “The Huge C,” and the lead voice position in “Turbo FAST.”

He’s repped by Gersh, Impression Leisure, and Goodman Genow.

JJ Bailey is writing and govt producing “Echo.” John Davis and John Fox are govt producing by way of Davis Leisure with Scott producing. Common Tv will function the studio on the pilot. Davis Leisure is presently below an total deal at Common TV. Davis and Fox are presently govt producers on NBC’s “The Blacklist” and beforehand govt produced the NBC sequence “Timeless” and “The Participant.”