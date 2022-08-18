Vegan or vegetarian diet: easy tips to start a change in diet

To start on a vegetarian diet, you have to take into account what foods to include to avoid a nutrient deficit



Las vegan and vegetarian diets are gaining more and more followers all over the world. There are many reasons to stop consuming meat and other derivatives of animal origin, but experts agree that increase the amount of vegetables results in health benefits, such as decreased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Now if we talk about a 100% plant-based diet, planning is required to meet the needs of the body and, especially, to know which products to choose to include the amount of protein recommended.

Fruits, seeds, grains and vegetables are full of fiber and nutrients that help the body to perform all its physiological functions, in addition, different scientific studies have shown that a plant-based diet strengthens the immune system and, with the right foods, vegetables are also allies to maintain a healthy weight.

Consume a diet mainly composed of plant-based foods can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 52%according to research published in the scientific journal Journal of the American Heart Association in August 2021.

Risotto can be prepared with rice or quinoa, a superfood full of nutrients and vitamins.

In conclusion, if people who consume meat and animal fats are compared with those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, the latter usually present:

– Lower risk of heart disease

– Less consumption of high-calorie foods

– Less consumption of unhealthy fats

– Healthier cholesterol levels

– Healthier weights

Nevertheless, some vegetarians rely too heavily on processed foods, which can be high in calories, sugar, fat, and sodium. And it is possible that not eating enough fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and calcium-rich foodsthus losing the nutrients they provide.

In that sense, the specialists of the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the United Statesthey elaborated a guide for those who want to change their diet and adopt a plant-based diet . Here are the tips:

Vegan pizzas do not include cheese, and the dough is usually made with different flours or grains (photo: Raw Café, Peru)

What foods to choose to make vegetarian dishes and what to incorporate into everyday meals not including animal protein (or fat). Here, the different options proposed by the experts at the Mayo Clinic:

– Legumes

When we talk about vegetables we tend to remember only the Beans and the lentils, but there is a great variety behind them. There are the chickpeas, beans (black, white, red), broad beans, peas, soy . In addition, each type of legume has varieties that offer different shades and flavors.

Legumes have a long shelf life, with which they can be stored for long periods of time without losing their nutritional value, as long as they are kept in dry and cool places. It is advisable to use fresh or dried legumes, and if possible avoid canned ones that tend to have high sodium levels.

They are a great option for different types of hamburgers, baked medallions, salad garnishes, hummus to accompany toast, and different sauces. They are also a source for different types of flours with ideal textures for cooking: chickpea flour, pea flour, soy flour.

The fibers that legumes provide make them an essential part of the diet (Getty)

– veggie burgers:

The base of vegetarian burgers can be composed of many ingredients, from rolled oats, rice, couscous, to quinoa and legumes such as beans, lentils or chickpeas . The main ingredient is usually combined with other fresh vegetables, sautéed or boiled (onion, carrot, bell pepper, broccoli, etc.). Cooked vegetables are usually chopped before adding to the dough.

A piece of advice to follow is that, so that each hamburger is more compact and does not fall apart, it is convenient add a binder such as cornstarch, wheat flour or chickpea flour to the dough.

– Teh

It is made with fermented soybeans and has a meaty texture . It can be incorporated into taco fillings, to accompany pasta and sautéed vegetables.

– Tclothes

It is a product of consistency similar to cheese, but made with soy . It can be purchased in different varieties: soft, firm or extra firm. Soft tofu works well in soups, sauces, and desserts. Use firmer tofu in stir-fries, stir-fries, and salads.

The veggie burger can fall apart if it is turned too soon when frying (Photo: Robert Günther/dpa)

– Quinoa

It is often referred to as a whole grain, but it is actually a seed. Quinoa is rich in fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals. The nutritionist Romina Pereiro recommended in Infobae because “it is a pump of minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and zinc . It contains vitamins and is an unrivaled source of iron.”

Also, Pereiro remarked that “It has a high content of omega 3 fatty acids. This makes it a protective cardiovascular and anti-inflammatory food.”. It is cooked and used in preparations in a similar way to rice, but keep in mind that it takes less time to cook than rice.

–Pony

It is a fruit that is typically grown in tropical regions. Although not high in protein, the flesh of the fruit has a chewy, meat-like texture.. It works well in many plant-based dishes. And although it is not well known, it can be found fresh or canned in some stores.

Dairy is a source of calcium, it is not the only one: the offer of milk proposes those of almonds, coconut and oats among others (Getty)

Experts from the Mayo Clinic pointed out that milk, yogurt and cream alternatives are made from almonds, soybeans, oats, cashews and more plants. They recommend choosing plant-based milks fortified with calcium and vitamin D. Look for minimal added sugars, oils, or saturated fats.

Instead of cheese, experiment with using tofu, nut butter, or nutritional yeast in recipes. Miso, tamari, and tahini can replace cheese-flavored ingredients in recipes. To add a creamy texture to dishes, soak then blend raw cashews or use mashed potatoes.

For some people it is really difficult to give up animal products. For this reason, there are many who opt for a semi-vegetarian diet, also called a flexitarian diet, which is primarily a plant-based diet but occasionally includes meat, dairy, eggs, poultry, and fish or in small quantities.

KEEP READING:

Following a mostly plant-based diet can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 52%

Why more and more people are opting for veganism

What percentage of vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians are there in the world today?

Vegan smoothies and celery juice: the influencer who transformed her health with a 100% plant-based diet

Can you follow a vegetarian diet and still have very good health?