Vegetables became very expensive: potatoes sold for over 60 rupees per kg in Delhi-NCR today

new Delhi: Due to the Corona epidemic, ordinary consumers, who are facing economic crisis, are now also facing inflationary blows. Especially there is no hope of getting relief from the inflation of vegetables. Potato consumption, the most consumed in vegetables, has doubled in the last two months.

Prices of potatoes as well as other green vegetables have increased by 50 to 200 percent in the last two months. The price of the mater had softened a week ago, but then the price of tomatoes has increased. Only onion prices have not increased much, the prices of all other vegetables are touching the sky.

The retail price of potato has also doubled. In Delhi-NCR markets, the retail price of potato was Rs 20 to 25 per kg in June, while on Friday, potato was sold 40 to 50 rupees per kg. Not only this, the retail price of potato which was Rs 44 per kg in the wholesale market is being said above Rs 60 per kg.

The wholesale price of potato was Rs 12 to Rs 44 per kg on Thursday at Azadpur Mandi, Delhi, the biggest market for fruits and vegetables in Asia, which was Rs 8 to Rs 21 per kg on 13 June two months ago. In this way, the maximum wholesale price of potato has more than doubled in just two months and the lower price has also increased by one and a half times.

During the Corona period, the prices of vegetables in hotels, restaurants, canteens and dhabas have been steadily increasing, despite the decrease. Traders say that due to reduced production of green vegetables in the rainy season, the arrivals are decreasing, whereas this does not apply with potatoes, because most of the incoming is coming from cold storage at this time.

Government figures show that in the crop year 2019-20, potato production has increased more than the previous year. Potato production in the country is mostly in the Rabi season, but in some areas potato is produced in the Kharif Zayed season. Therefore, in addition to cold storage, the arrival of fresh potatoes remains in the market throughout the year.

According to the figures of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the production of potatoes in the country during the year 2019-20 was 513 lakh tonnes, whereas the year 2018-19 produced 501.90 lakh tonnes of potatoes.

Rajendra Sharma, former chairman of Azadpur Mandi Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, said that the fresh potato of Haldwani which is currently coming in the mandis, is being sold at a high price. At this time there is a season of hill potato, so it is being sold at a higher price, while cold storage is also reducing the arrival of potato. The wholesale price of potato for cold storage is currently 20 to 28 rupees per kg.

Sharma said that consumption of vegetables has also been affected due to the end of consumption of hotels, restaurants and canteens, ie Horeka sector, as well as the weekly market closure. The arrival of potato in Azadpur mandi has been less in the last four months than in the previous year.

If we look at the monthly arrival of potato in the market, the arrival of potato in this April was 50% less than the previous year. At the same time, the arrival of potatoes in Azadpur mandi in May was down by 47.29 percent from the previous year, while it was 38.50 percent in June and 41.04 percent in July.

