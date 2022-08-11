Vélez beat Talleres 1-0 in Córdoba and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores

Vélez beats Talleres 1-0 in Córdoba for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup. It was played in Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. The only goal was scored by Julian Fernandez near the end and the victory sealed the classification of Fortín, which in the first leg won 3-2 (in this edition the away goal no longer applies in the event of a tie in the series). The team of Alexander Medina will play in the semifinals with Flamengo left on the way Corinthians.

It was an even start and after 3 minutes Vélez arrived and converted through Lucas Prattobut the judge received the call from the VAR and canceled the goal for a previous hand of Lucas Johnson.

Talleres then sought to take the initiative, but lacked depth to create danger in the rival area. While Vélez waited and tried to get out against. Although the frictions and inaccuracies marked the first minutes.

in workshops, Diego Valoyes did not appear in his dimension, while Rodrigo Garro y Francisco Pizzini they could not associate and the work of the solitary was complicated Federico Girotti on offense. While Vélez was firm in the middle, although without game circuits against a pale Luca Orellano y Nicolás Garayalde that was dedicated more to the frictions.

The VAR was the protagonist and the referee was right in one and failed in the other (AFP)

But bordering the half hour Vélez had the clearest with the assistance of Jason who later Walter Bou defined half turn deviated.

A Valoyes skill cluster produced the most dangerous for the T, although after his center in the area came a detour. It was a warning that the Colombian could be gravitating.

The start of the complement was dizzying with Vélez going to look for it, but Talleres responded with a good run from Garro down the left and his pass was deflected to the corner kick. After the execution, Valoyes almost converted a header.

At 55 minutes the scare came after Leonardo Jara nodded and lay down. The Velez defender had to be taken care of, but he was able to continue. While a few seconds later Girotti stepped wrong, he suffered an injury and was replaced. The former River Plate striker would have a ruptured tendon in his right knee.

Julián Fernández celebrates his goal (Credit: Foto Baires)

Later the meeting grew in tension due to the rough play on both sides and the one who benefited the most was Vélez because the game was cut short. There was a lack of Francis Ortega a tentacle in which the player from Fortín was reprimanded at the request of the VAR, in which the defender from Vélez should have been expelled due to the excessive use of force. Then Jara also received a yellow card after a foul. The winger was left on the floor, accusing an injury, and was pushed by Enzo Diaz which generated the anger of the players of the Fort.

In the absence of 11 minutes, Vélez’s dagger came after a recovery of Maximum Perrone, Janson attended to Julian Fernandezwho after eluding the goalkeeper opened the scoring.

Then the entered Abiel Osorio he lost two specific chances to settle the dispute, but in the final minutes Vélez controlled the actions against a Talleres team that felt the blow for the goal.

With this victory Vélez qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores after eleven years when he was eliminated by Peñarol. In the next instance the Fort It will be measured against Flamengo in two duels that will be played in September.

Formations:

Estadio: Mario Alberto Kempes

Referee: Eber Aquino (Paraguay)

Television: Fox Sports

