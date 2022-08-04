Vélez beat Talleres 3-2 in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals

In the Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Vélez defeated Talleres de Córdoba 3-2 in the first leg of the quarterfinals. The goals were a headed double by Lucas Johnson y Julian Fernandez for him Fortwhile Michael Santos y Rodrigo Garro scored for the T. It was a match that opened up in the end and had an electrifying pace in which three goals were scored in nine minutes.

Vélez started better off and from the locker room he took the lead as after 5 minutes a good cross from Leonardo Jara from the right and Lucas Johnson appeared inside the area, beat him in the jump to Gaston Benavidez and with a header he opened the scoring.

The key was in the midfield where Maximum Perrone y Luca Orellano were the best interpreters of Vélez, while Walter Bou, Lucas Pratto and his own Hanson they exerted pressure on the exit of the Cordovans, who were then able to spread out and approached the Fortín area. in that search Matias Godoy sought to generate the circuits and try to connect with the forwards Diego Valoyes (very shaky at the beginning) and Federico Girotti.

At 26 minutes Vélez suffered a significant loss that was the midfielder Nicolás Garayalde, who suffered a blow to the head and was half dizzy. He was replaced by Santiago Caseres. It was later reported that Garayalde suffered a head injury without loss of consciousness.

Then the game became very frictional and there were not many arrivals. Vélez showed a slight superiority, but he did not have depth either.

In the end there was a good play by Perrone who played for Lucas Orellano that enabled Walter Bouwho fell after a contact of Lucas Suarez. Roldán did not charge a penalty, but received a call from the VAR to analyze the play. After watching the replays about 27 times and with three different angles, from the front camera it was not clear if it was a foul. While one of those with their backs is noticed that Suárez’s left foot reaches the ball before. The referee decided not to collect anything and It was correct since although there was contact, it was not enough to be considered a foul.

It was an intense match in Liniers in which Vélez converted at the right moments (REUTERS / Agustín Marcarian)

Already in added time, Hanson could have scored the second, but his header went to the hands of Guido Herrera. At the start of the complement, the goalkeeper of the T he returned to find another head attempt, this time from Pratto.

The game became more emotional and Talleres began to come over the Vélez field and little by little it generated arrivals. The clearest was with Valoyes, but the goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos the cry drowned him out.

The game went back and forth and in the next one there was a good one against Vélez in which Janson had a one-on-one, although his definition hit the crossbar.

However, after 73 minutes the formula of the first goal was repeated and after a deflection Jara captured the ball on the right, sent the cross and Janson headed in another header to widen the gap. With his doublet, Janson reached 7 goals in this tournament and is one of the four scorers along with the Brazilians Pedro del Flamengo and Rafael Navarro and Rony, both from Palmeiras.

In Vélez’s best moment, when it seemed that the third was about to fall, the changes made by the Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha His team liked them, and after 81 minutes they got the discount with the intervention of three of those admitted. After a center Rodrigo Garro and after two consecutive headers, first of Francisco Pizzini and after Michael Santosthe first Cordovan goal arrived.

Barely 4 minutes passed when the partial draw for the noodles came after a great play by Matias Catalan that overflowed on the right, sent the center and received Garro who nailed it with his left foot in the corner.

The emotions continued and at 87 minutes Julian Fernandez scored the third for Fort which decorated the result. It was a victory for Vélez, however the series is open. That is why those led by Alexander Medina They will have to prepare for the away clash.

The rematch will be on Wednesday, August 10 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. The winner of this key will be measured in the next instance against the winner of the duel between the Brazilians Flamengo and Corinthians. In the first leg, the Cariocas won 2-0 in São Paulo.

Formations:

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías De los Santos, Valentín Gómez, Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Máximo Perrone; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson; and Lucas Pratt. DT: Alexander Medina.

Workshops: Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Matthias Catalan, Lucas Suarez, Enzo Diaz; Alan Franco, Rodrigo Villagra, Christian Oliva, Matthias Godoy; Diego Valoyes and Federico Girotti. DT: Pedro Caixinha.

Estadio: Joseph Amalfitani

Referee: Wilmar Roldan (Colombia)

Television: Fox Sports