Vélez plays his last card in his visit to Nacional de Uruguay: time, TV and formations

Nacional and Vélez play for a place in the round of 16 (@fotobairesarg)

The Copa Libertadores entered its final stretch and one of the most exciting groups is Group C. Although Estudiantes sealed their ticket to the round of 16 well in advance, the other three members of the zone are still in the race to advance from the zone. From 19, in the Grand Central Park from Montevideo, There will be a key duel between Nacional de Uruguay and Vélez Sarsfield. The referee will be the Chilean Piero Maza and will televise Fox Sports.

The victory of Pincha against Bragantino as a visitor left the standings red hot. Those from La Plata, with 13 units, look at everyone from above. Second, with one more match, the Brazilians appear with 5 points. Then they place the Pocket (4) and the Fort (2). It is worth remembering that the third will have as a consolation prize getting into the round of 16 of the South American Cup

Those of Liniers, who after two victories in a row ended up being on the verge of getting into the Final Phase of the League Cup after a very bad start, aim all their cannons at the international level. Interim Julio Vaccari has three changes in mind with respect to the 11 that comes from beating Colón in Santa Fe. Luca Orellano and Lucas Pratto will join the offensive instead of Julián Fernández and Abiel Osorio.

Nacional, who also has a divided head with the Uruguayan Apertura (with three games to go, he has 22 points, three less than the leader Deportivo Maldonado), will have the confirmed losses of Sergio Rochet (tested positive for covid-19) and the Brazilian Leo Coelho (suspended). On offense, on the other hand, the Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti will say present.

For the last day of Group C, the Uruguayans will host Bragantino on Tuesday 24, starting at 7:15 p.m. Vélez, meanwhile, will be local against the already classified Estudiantes.

Likely formations:

National: Martin Rodriguez; José Luis Rodríguez, Mathías Laborda, Nicolás Marichal and Camilo Cándido; Yonatan Rodríguez and Felipe Carballo; Alfonso Trezza, Manuel Monzeglio and Alex Castro; Emmanuel Gigliotti. DT: Paul Repetto.

Velez Sarsfield: Lucas Hoyos; Tomás Guidara, Matías de los Santos, Valentín Gómez and Francisco Ortega; Máximo Perrone and Nicolás Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Joel Soñora and Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratt. DT: Julio Vaccari.

Estadio: Great Central Park of Montevideo

Referee: Piero Maza (Chile)

Hour: 19.00

Television: Fox Sports

Positions table: