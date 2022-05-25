Vélez thrashed Estudiantes and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

Lucas Janson was the great figure of the night in Liniers

Velez appeared before his people in the Joseph Amalfitani with the obligation to beat Students and wait for someone else’s result to qualify for the round of 16 of the Liberators cup. Despite the hopes on the last date of the group C, the Pincha It was not accessible, since the entity from La Plata had its objective in being one of the best pointers in the continental contest to define as local in the following crosses of the future.

In the first movements, the needs of the protagonists were observed. A mistake of Matthias de los Santos allowed him to Alan Marinelli capture a ball in the right sector and send a sharp center for the arrival of Carlo Lattanzio. Although the attacker managed to improvise a scissors from the edge of the small area, the reflexes of Lucas Hoyos kept alive the Fort.

The local response was not long in coming. Through the air, the Uruguayan defender rose in the visiting zone and with a header demanded Jerónimo Pourtau. Meanwhile, in the stalls they celebrated the goal of National of Montevideo on Bragantino of Brazil, which allowed the group of Julio Vaccari maintain the illusion of victory that allows him to continue in international competition.

The enthusiasm of Velez ignited under the cry of the obsession that represents the Liberators cup for the club. The song that came down from the popular meant a premonition to the intervention of Lucas Jansonwho with a touch of quality defined between the legs of the goalkeeper and put the 1 a 0 for the local cast. In Villa Luro there was a party.

*Lucas Janson’s goal with which Vélez opened the scoring against Estudiantes

A second scream National it brought calm to Liniers. From that moment everything depended on the interpreters of the Fort. And the slight advantage seemed to be an oasis in that complex desert that meant the group stage. Therefore, when the figure of the night capitalized on the gross failure of Bautista Kociubinski and touched again delicately towards the net the Joseph Amalfitani he exploded with happiness. With the 2 a 0the picture was perfect for the homeowner.

*Lucas Janson’s second goal that gave Vélez peace of mind

in the plugin Velez he turned the victory into a landslide thanks to his captain. The Bear plate was in charge of initiating an action, building walls and defining in the upper left corner of Pourtau. The former’s masterpiece River put the definitive seal on the Buenos Aires celebration. The Gang He danced to the rhythm of his performers.

*Lucas Pratto’s great goal that sealed the 3-0 at the José Amalfitani

For the closure, the golden brooch was given. Another little gift from the last line of Students allowed him to Abiel Osorio concretize the fourth conquest so that the curtain could be lowered to full orchestra. Velez relived his best days in the Liberators cup and is excited about making a strong comeback on the continent. thrashed in linemen and in Uruguay (because Nacional completed its victory by 3 to 0) they gave the team of Julio Vaccari the ability to access the next instance next to the Pincha. The Fort got his memory back.

*The rude defensive error of Students that led to the final 4-0

