Velma Series With Mindy Kaling, ‘Clone Excessive’ Reboot Set at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a two-season order to a reboot of grownup animated sequence “Clone Excessive,” in addition to a sequence order to a standalone sequence about “Scooby-Doo” character Velma Dinkley, who shall be voiced by Mindy Kaling.

The bulletins have been half of a bigger grownup animation slate revealed by HBO Max on Wednesday. The streamer additionally picked up the sequence “Fired on Mars” starring Pete Davidson and a Season 2 and three renewal for JG Quintel’s “Shut Sufficient.” Season 2 of “Shut Sufficient” will debut on Feb. 25 HBO Max has additionally confirmed the event of a number of initiatives, that are described in full under.

The “Clone Excessive” reboot hails from authentic sequence creators Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Invoice Lawrence. Lord and Miller will write and govt produce the brand new sequence, with Lawrence govt producing. Erica Rivinoja, a author on the unique present, will function govt producer and showrunner. MTV Leisure Studios will produce. The present was initially revealed to be within the works again in July.

The brand new present is described as a contemporary refresh of the unique and can as soon as once more be set set at a highschool for clones of historic figures. The unique aired on MTV between 2002 and 2003.

“Velma,” which is able to delve into the origin story of the beloved animated sleuth and member of the Thriller Inc. gang, has been given a 10-episode order. Kaling will govt produce along with starring. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register additionally function govt producers. Warner Bros. Animation will produce.

“Fired on Mars” hails from creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey. It’s described as an existential office comedy set on the Martian campus of a contemporary tech firm. Pete Davidson voices a personality and govt produces with Carson Mell and Dave Sirus.

“It’s a great privilege to construct on the 100 12 months plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this firm,” mentioned Suzanna Makkos, govt vp of authentic comedy and grownup animation for HBO Max. “We will draw a straight line from our tons of of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the present slate of grownup animated initiatives we’re constructing right here at HBO Max and we expect followers will agree. We’re proud to introduce this distinctive group of sequence from a variety of various creators that can type a primary cease vacation spot for animation lovers all over the place.”

HBO Max’s different animated choices embrace the critically-acclaimed DC Comics sequence “Harley Quinn,” which was renewed for a 3rd season in September. Upcoming reveals embrace a reboot of “The Boondocks” and others like “The Prince,” “Santa Inc,” and “10 12 months Previous Tom.”

Initiatives in growth:

HELLO PAUL

From creator and musician Sean Solomon, HELLO PAUL is a couple of neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out.

OBI

OBI is a couple of 30-year-old man-child chasing his dream to turn into an artist whereas navigating maturity together with his mates. Produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71, and David Devries, OBI is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu’s fashionable Instagram caricature. This mission is co-created by Obi Arisukwu and Arthur Harris (“The Final OG”).

UNCANNY VALLEY

Govt producer Ed Helms with creators/govt producers Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer inform the story of three awkward home helper robots who kill their human house owners and attempt to assume their identities. UNCANNY VALLEY is produced by Common Tv, a division of Common Studio Group, and Helms and Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electrical Image Firm. Andrew Visitor can be an govt producer/author.

COVER

Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack are adapting their acclaimed DC comedian e book sequence COVER, an animated espionage thriller and conspiratorial love letter to the comedian e book business that was nominated for a number of Eisner Awards. Bendis will write the sequence and Mack has signed on to direct. COVER is produced by Rooster Enamel Studios.