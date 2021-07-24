Velmurugan (Bigg Boss Tamil 4) Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Velmurugan is an Indian playback singer, actor and musician who predominantly works inside the Tamil film industry. He’s essentially known for his other people songs like “Aadungada” in Naadodigal, “Madura” in Subramaniapuram and “Otha Sollala” in Aadukalam.

Velmurugan has a sweet voice and he in particular sang other people songs. He gained a variety of awards right through her making a song occupation inside the film industry. He were given right here into the limelight after his participation inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as a contestant in conjunction with Suresh Chakravarthy, Jithan Ramesh and Sanam Shetty.

Born on 5 March 1980, Velmurugan’s age is 40 Years as of 2020. He was once born and offered up in a middle-class family from Muthanai Viruthachalam, Tamil Nadu, India.

He achieved his initial schooling from Government Boys Larger Secondary School, Mudhanai and Jayapriya Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School. After that, he went to Chennai and took admission to Government Polytechnic Faculty, Coimbatore and School of Tamil Nadu from where he achieved his graduate route.

Since formative years, he has a keen interest in making a song and song. He loves to play musical units and participate in a variety of song events during his school and college circumstances and gained numerous them.

Velmurugan Hit Tamil Songs

Family, Female friend & Relationships

Velmurugan belongs to a middle-class Hindu family from Muthanai Viruthachalam, Tamil Nadu, India. He has immense faith inside the Hinduism religion and is Brahmin through caste. He holds an Indian nationality.

His father’s name is Dhanasekaran who’s a farmer through profession and his mother’s name is Amirthambal who’s a housewife.

He moreover has one sibling, his elder brother name is Periyasamy.

Velmurugan’s marital status is married. He’s married to a Chennai-based girl, the couple gained married in a non-public carry out in Chennai.

As well as they gained blessed with two daughters, and one in every of her daughter’s name is Pradakshana.

Velmurugan is a good in need of guy with a dark complexion and engaging personality. He owns a strong body and impressive body measurements.

He’s 5 feet and 7 inches tall and his body weight is spherical 81 Kg. His hair shade is black and he moreover has blistering black shade eyes.

Occupation

Velmurugan started his occupation as a playback singer inside the Tamil film industry in 2007.

He has sung many usual songs like Oru Nimisham, Vaa Pulla, Vedi Pottu, Local Boys, Maya Bazaar and Pangali.

He moreover sang some other people songs like Madura, Aadungada and Otha Sollala. He received huge popularity for his shocking voice and other people songs category.

He has moreover seemed as a make a decision in a TV reality provide.

In recent years he participated in Indian televison reality provide Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as a contestant.

Velmurugan has gained many prestigious awards and honors in a lot of categories right through his occupation inside the Tamil film industry.

In 2010, he has moreover gained the “APJ Abdul Kalam Sir Award” and “Delhi CM Award”.

He has gained the “American School Award” in 2007.

Later in 2014, he has gained the “Best Playback Singer Award” and in 2019 he acquired the “Tamil Nadu Government Award”.

He registered his name “Guinness International Information” and gained the “Best Playback Singer Award”.

He moreover gained the “T Awards” and “Mirchi Awards” inside the three hundred and sixty five days 2020.

In a modern interview, Velmurugan said that the verdict through James Vasanthan for his debut track inside the industry proved to be the primary turning stage in his existence.

He is one of the singers and artists inside the Tamil film industry who has long gone in another country and offered jointly Tamil classical arts and crafts. He moreover acquired a doctorate from American School.