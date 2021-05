Velu Lakshmanan aka Aryan is an Indian style and actor who works within the Tamil tv trade. He’s the winner of Mr.South India 2019. He’s widely recognized for his function “Chezhiyan” within the Big name Vijay TV serial Baakiyalakshmi. He made his appearing debut within the Kadaikutty Singam serial that telecast in Big name Vijay TV. Velu Lakshmanan Aryan is a rumored boyfriend of Zee Tamil sembaruthi serial actress Shabana.