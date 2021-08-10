Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Unencumber Date, Poster

Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu is a Tamil language film. The film liberate date is eighteen March 2022. It contains Silambarasan and so on within the solid.
Tale
The plot revolves across the lifetime of a daring teen. He has to combat the demanding situations within the village. Later, after he strikes to the city, he has extra complicated issues. Can he take on it and prevail?
Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu Forged
- Silambarasan
- Radhika Sarathkumar
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Style: Motion, Mystery, Romance
Language: Tamil
Unencumber Date: 18 March 2022
Trailer
But to be launched