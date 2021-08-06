Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film (2022) | STR | GVM | ARR

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is the newest film starring Silambarasan within the lead position. The movie used to be directed via Gautham Vasudev Menon and written via B Jeya Mohan of Indian 2, Sarkar, 2.0 popularity. The tune used to be composed via AR Rahman. The movie used to be to start with titled “Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan”. It’s the second one collaboration of the trio GVM, AR Rahman, and Simbu after Vinnaithandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Thamarai pens the dialogues and lyrics. The movie used to be bankrolled via Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh below his banner Vels Movie World.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film Complete Main points

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon Manufacturers Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh Screenplay Gautham Vasudev Menon, B Jeya Mohan Style Romantic Drama Tale Gautham Vasudev Menon Solid Silambarasan Tune AR Rahman Cinematographer But to be up to date Editor But to be up to date Manufacturing Corporate Vels Movie World Unlock date 2021 Language Tamil

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Solid

This is your entire solid checklist of upcoming Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film 2022,

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film Poster

This is the identify glance poster of Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu movie 2021,

