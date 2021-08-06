Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film (2022) | STR | GVM | ARR

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Movie (2022) | STR | GVM | ARR

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film (2022) | STR | GVM | ARR

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is the newest film starring Silambarasan within the lead position. The movie used to be directed via Gautham Vasudev Menon and written via B Jeya Mohan of Indian 2, Sarkar, 2.0 popularity. The tune used to be composed via AR Rahman. The movie used to be to start with titled “Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan”. It’s the second one collaboration of the trio GVM, AR Rahman, and Simbu after Vinnaithandi Varuvaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Thamarai pens the dialogues and lyrics. The movie used to be bankrolled via Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh below his banner Vels Movie World.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film Complete Main points

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon
Manufacturers Dr Ishari Okay Ganesh
Screenplay Gautham Vasudev Menon, B Jeya Mohan
Style Romantic Drama
Tale Gautham Vasudev Menon
Solid Silambarasan
Tune AR Rahman
Cinematographer But to be up to date
Editor But to be up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Vels Movie World
Unlock date 2021
Language Tamil

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Solid

This is your entire solid checklist of upcoming Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film 2022,

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Film Poster

This is the identify glance poster of Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu movie 2021,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here