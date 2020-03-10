Venezuela opposition marches to Congress in showdown with Maduro

The rally could be some other verify of Guaidó’s functionality to mobilize supporters, who’re irritated by means of the economic catastrophe and the opposition’s incapability to oust Maduro.
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
The rally could be some other verify of Guaidó’s functionality to mobilize supporters, who’re irritated by means of the economic catastrophe and the opposition’s incapability to oust Maduro.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment