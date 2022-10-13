Venezuela rejected in the UN the condemnation of the illegal annexations of Russia but could not vote for the debts with the organization

At the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday what condemns the “illegal annexation” of Russia over the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia.

The measure, which became a new defeat for Moscowobtained 143 votes in favor, five against -from Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and Syria- and 35 abstentions -from China, Bolivia, Algeria, Pakistan, Honduras and Mali, among others-.

Venezuelaa great ally of Putin, also joined the list of countries that rejected the measure, although its position was not very helpful.

“We call on responsible members of the international community to vote against that text. Our organization, quite the contrary, must play the central role that corresponds to it in this historical and decisive moment for the preservation of humanity”, the representative of Chavismo before the UN began his speech.

In opposition to what a new blow means for the Kremlin, he called for a “constructive and good faith environment, conducive to dialogue, negotiation and the achievement of a peaceful solution.”

The representative of Venezuela in the UN asked for a “constructive environment and in good faith”

The resolution titled “Territorial Integrity of Ukraine: Upholding the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations” stated as “illicit” los referendums that Russia carried out in the four regions between last September 23 and 27, adding that “they are not valid nor do they serve to modify in any way the status of those regions in Ukraine.”

Thus, he exhorted the States, international organizations and specialized agencies of the UN to “Do not recognize any modification status” of these regions and “demands” Russia to “immediately and unconditionally revoke its decisions” as they “constitute a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and are incompatible with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

Given this, the spokesman expressed his disagreement with the Agency’s decision and advocated the “reduction of tensions and the cessation of war propaganda, as well as the discourse of intolerance, guided by the ideologies of hate.”

Also, he emphasized a conflict resolution “Through diplomatic channels, dialogue and contention, without pressure or sanctions”, which will make it possible to take the conflict “towards a longer and more difficult phase to resolve, which will only prolong the crisis over time and generate consequences that will take generations to overcome”.

UN Security Council meeting (REUTERS/Amr Alfiky)



However, despite his firm stance against it, Venezuela could not cast its vote and, thus, support its peer, Russia: the Nicolás Maduro regime lost its right to vote in the Organism as a result of a large debt.

Article 19 of the Charter of the United Nations establishes a suspension of the vote in the General Assembly to the countries whose late payment of mandatory installments to participate is “equal to or greater than the total of the fees owed for the previous two full years”.

In the case of Venezuela, this figure amounts to $40 million. Although it is part of the list of defaulters since 2016this fifth time represents the highest number achieved so far.

The regime of Nicolás Maduro lost the possibility of voting before the UN (EFE/Rayner Peña)

At first, it was just 3 million dollars. The following year, in 2017, the number was already around 24 million and, in 2018, it rose to $25 million.

In addition to Venezuela, Iran, Sudan, Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu are in the same situation.

KEEP READING:

What impact could the annexation of the Belarusian army to the Russian one have on the war with Ukraine

NATO chief said bolstering Ukraine’s air defense is a ‘top priority’

Russia hid a prisoner exchange with Ukraine and criticism grows for hiding what happens in the war