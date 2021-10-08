Venezuela surprises and beats Brazil for the Qualifiers

Venezuela- Brazil

Venezuela is giving the blow and beats Brazil 1-0, who arrived as leader and undefeated of the Qualifiers in Caracas, for the eleventh day of qualifying for Qatar 2022. The locals have the urge to win to maintain their slim chances against a Canarinha that was concentrated in Colombia and only went to the Caribbean country for the match.

In the first minutes, as expected, Brazil took control of the ball while Venezuela showed their desire. However, short connections from the Scratch alerted the bottom of the Red wine.

However, at 11 minutes the locals surprised the cast led by Tite and opened the scoring after a good cross from Yeferson Soteldo that nodded Eric Ramírez.

Then the Brazilians continued with the handling of the ball, but did not have depth to hurt their rival. The Verdeamarelo team was relaxed despite being down on the scoreboard.

Although little by little Brazil came out of the drowsiness and a filtered pass from Everton Ribeiro I leave Lucas Paquetá who sent a center that cut Nahuel Ferraresi, but the ball hit the stick. It was a warning.

The previous

The Red wine is in the last place on the table of classifications with 4 points and has again the interim coach, Leonardo Gonzalez, who took the reins after the resignation of Portuguese coach José Peseiro.

For this match, the coach did not call up the forwards Josef Martinez, from Atlanta United, for “physical ailments” and Solomon Rondon, of the English Everton, to avoid the mandatory quarantine that he would have to comply with upon his return.

However, the leaders of the Premier League and the English Government announced on Friday an agreement that exempts soccer players from quarantine that arrive from countries that are not included in the UK red list in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and that are fully vaccinated.

Another of the sensitive casualties is that of Jefferson Savarino, from the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in the last match of the Venezuelan team against Paraguay.

For the Brazilian team, Neymar, player of the French Paris Saint-Germain, can not play the game because he has to meet a suspension date for accumulation of yellow cards.

TRAINING

Venezuela: Joel Graterol; Ronald Hernández, Josua Mejías, Nahuel Ferraresi, Óscar González; José Martínez, Tomás Rincón, Yeferson Soteldo; Adalberto Peñaranda, Eric Ramírez and Darwin Machis.

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Guilherme Arana; Fabinho, Éverton Ribeiro, Gerson and Lucas Paquetá; Gabigol and Gabriel Jesus.

TV: TYC SPORTS 2

STADIUM: Olympic State

POSITIONS: