Venezuelan-Iranian plane: what the president of Argentina does not want to see

The controversy over the Venezuelan-Iranian plane detained in Argentina does not end. The expletives fired by the dictator Nicolás Maduro only add to the suspicion with which the case of the Boeing 747 aircraft and its crew is handled. For some reason, the satraps of Miraflores deploy all their political and communicational machinery to try to free the detainees in Buenos Aires, regardless of whether this affects their ties of friendship with the complicit government of Alberto Fernández.

There are several unknowns behind this episode that it is very important to begin to unravel. The first thing to say about the plane is that absolutely nothing would have been known about this scandal if countries like Uruguay and Paraguay had not warned about its links. The Fernández administration received early warnings about this aircraft and its connections; however, from the beginning they have tried to minimize what happened. It is incredible that, at this point, when the Argentine justice has revealed that one of the pilots is related to a terrorist organization of Iranian origin, the Fernández government continues to trivialize the fact, perceiving it as something habitual.

The saddest thing about the role that President Fernández is playing is that he is questioning even his dignity. It is no longer just a matter that he does not care about the security of Argentines, which is something extremely serious, but that he does not care that the representatives of the Venezuelan regime call him “jalabolas”, “puppet” and “drag” of the United States. Joined. Nor does it seem to take away his sleep that the main television channel of the Maduro dictatorship publishes a spot where it describes the 1994 AMIA attack as a “false positive.” There is not even a lukewarm response to these remarks, on the contrary, The response of the Argentine government to this foul language is to say that in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua there is democracy, or what is worse, to vilify the work of its own judicial system as did Fernández’s ambassador in Caracas, who declared more as a representative of the Venezuelan regime than as a representative of the Argentines.

Although President Fernández plays blind to the obvious, the truth is that the subject of the plane transcended and you can no longer cover the sun with a finger. There is already an awakening of the Latin American democracies about this chapter, and it is that the evidence linking Maduro and the Iranian regime with terrorism and drug trafficking is irrefutable.

It is a plane that, before being in Argentina, had landed in Iran, Russia, Mexico, Venezuela, Nigeria and the Triple Frontier (Paraguay), all destinations where organizations dedicated to organized crime converge.. All destinations where there are fragile judicial systems, and where groups outside the law exercise some authority. The second thing to note about the plane is its crew and connections. The number of people who ultimately landed in Ezeiza does not coincide with the list that was initially recorded in the flight plan. Reason why it is possible to ask: What happened to the rest of the crew? Did a crew member stay in the Triple Frontier?

But that is not all. The investigations carried out show that one of the pilots would have formed part of the so-called Iranian Revolutionary Guard. It is also known that in one of the confiscated phones there were different photos that alluded to war combat elements, such as tanks and missiles. The images of flags with legends that read “death to Israel” also drew attention.

On the other hand, there are other data that should not go under the table. Paraguayan intelligence has established that one of the crew members even had a facelift in Cuba to change his identity. And, as if that were not enough, the same Paraguayan anti-corruption prosecutor maintained that there are links between the plane’s crew and the criminal organization that ended the life of that country’s anti-narcotics prosecutor..

All of the above constitutes a clear picture of a reality that President Fernández unfortunately does not want to see. He prefers to hide in ideological positions so as not to call things by his name. He prefers to continue perceiving the phenomenon with a political filter, regardless of whether there is a background of security for the Argentines themselves who have already faced painful terrorist attacks planned by groups affiliated with Iran in the past. He prefers to continue taking refuge in the fallacious discourse of self-determination of peoples and non-intervention so as not to condemn the machinery of human rights violations that exists in Venezuela.

What is behind the plane is a very visible reality: Maduro opened the doors of Venezuela to a group of actors like Iran who have turned our country into their sanctuary to carry out destabilization and subversion actions of the democratic order of the region.. This means that we Venezuelans are not only fighting against an authoritarian regime, we are also fighting against an entire international network that seeks to take control of the countries to put them at the service of anti-Western and anti-democratic agendas. The aircraft that is detained in Buenos Aires hides precisely what we have been denouncing for years: Maduro protects and finances himself from drug trafficking and terrorism.

